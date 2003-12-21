from the keep-your-cool dept.
Stroke may be triggered by anger, emotional upset and heavy physical exertion:
A global study co-led by NUI Galway into causes of stroke has found that one in 11 survivors experienced a period of anger or upset in the one hour leading up to it. One in 20 patients had engaged in heavy physical exertion.
The suspected triggers have been identified as part of the global INTERSTROKE study -- the largest research project of its kind, which analysed 13,462 cases of acute stroke, involving patients with a range of ethnic backgrounds in 32 countries, including Ireland.
[...] Stroke is a leading global cause of death or disability. Each year, approximately 7,500 Irish people have a stroke and around 2,000 of these people die. An estimated 30,000 people are living in Ireland with disabilities as a result of a stroke.
Professor Andrew Smyth, Professor of Clinical Epidemiology at NUI Galway, Director of the HRB-Clinical Research Facility Galway and a Consultant Nephrologist at Galway University Hospitals, was one of the lead researchers.
He said: "Stroke prevention is a priority for physicians, and despite advances it remains difficult to predict when a stroke will occur. Many studies have focused on medium to long-term exposures, such as hypertension, obesity or smoking. Our study aimed to look at acute exposures that may act as triggers."
The research analysed patterns in patients who suffered ischemic stroke -- the most common type of stroke, which occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain, and also intracerebral haemorrhage -- which is less common and involves bleeding within the brain tissue itself.
Journal Reference:
Andrew Smyth, Martin O’Donnell, Graeme J Hankey, et al. Anger or emotional upset and heavy physical exertion as triggers of stroke: the INTERSTROKE study, European Heart Journal (DOI: 10.1093/eurheartj/ehab738)
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Friday December 03, @11:14PM
I mean, this is already a common joke for things like heart attacks on sitcoms and cartoons. So if the idea that increased rage* levels lead to vascular stress is not new, then I'm not surprised that strokes are in this category.
Now I'm wondering what my Grandma got so angry about a few years ago that caused her mini-stroke. Traffic maybe? She did drive herself to the ER while still experiencing symptoms...
* Rage is defined as anger multiplied by physical exertion, and possibly boners.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 03, @11:16PM (1 child)
We see them on YouTube, we see them in real life.
Is it a bad thing they remove themselves from our Social Security pool?
Forget the past, ya can't change it. Forget the future, ya can't predict it. Forget the present, I didn't get you one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 03, @11:46PM
If anything, assholes are a cause of anger, emotional upset and or physical exertion. Not the other way around.