Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
The issue has not previously been high on the agenda in talks between the two countries, but China's recent test of a hypersonic missile that can attack multiple targets in flight have lent a new urgency to US defense thinking.
At the same time, Russia's recent test of a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile from a submarine in the north of the country has focused US military planners on the prospect of America falling behind its two superpower rivals in what some are seeing as a new arms race.
Hypersonic missiles are often defined as missiles launched by a rocket into Earth's upper atmosphere at speeds of Mach 5 and above (five times the speed of sound or 6,174 kilometers (3,836 miles) per hour), before maneuvering towards a target. Several countries already have intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that travel just as fast—or even faster—but these cannot change trajectory once launched. The new generation of hypersonic missiles are equipped with glide vehicles that approach their targets at high speed in the final phase of flight.
Russian president Vladimir Putin announced as long ago as 2007 that his country had developed a completely new technology for ballistic missiles, which he referred to as "hypersonic missiles." And from 2015, Russia has been testing new glide vehicles, called Avantgard, that are mounted on intercontinental missiles and can reach speeds of 7,000 km/h when approaching their targets. Putin said this was a means to counter US missile defense systems, developed after the withdrawal by the Bush administration from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2001.
The latest Chinese tests involved not only a hypersonic glide vehicle, but possibly a "fractional orbital bombardment system" that enables the release of various payloads in flight prior to entering the atmosphere, enabling multiple targets to be reached that can be very far apart from each other.
If successful, this would give China a new capability to approach the US mainland from the south. That matters, because American early-warning systems and missiles defenses are primarily oriented towards tracking ballistic missiles entering the atmosphere from a northerly direction, based on the expected path of Russian ICBMs.
The precise technology employed by this system is not yet fully understood. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff referred to the test as "close to a Sputnik moment" (a reference to the first earth satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957). China has denied carrying out such a test.
Previously
(2021-10-17) China Tests New Space Capability with Hypersonic Missile
(2021-07-20) Russia Tests Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile, Leaving NATO Concerned about Potential Escalation
(2020-10-07) Russia Successfully Tests New Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile
(2020-09-02) US Hails New Milestone in Development of Hypersonic Weapons
(2019-12-30) Russia Takes Lead by Deploying Hypersonic Nuclear Warheads First
Related Stories
From The Guardian: Russia has deployed world's first manoeuvrable hypersonic cruise missile.
Russia has deployed its first hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles, with Vladimir Putin boasting that it puts his country in a class of its own.
The president described the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, which can fly at 27 times the speed of sound, as a technological breakthrough comparable to the 1957 Soviet launch of the first satellite.
[...] The strategic missile forces chief, Gen Sergei Karakaev, said during the call that the Avangard had been put on duty with a unit in the Orenburg region in the southern Ural mountains.
Putin unveiled the Avangard and other prospective weapons systems in his state-of-the-nation address in March 2018, saying its ability to make sharp manoeuvres on its way to a target would render missile defense useless. "It heads to target like a meteorite, like a fireball," he said at the time.
The Russian leader said the Avangard had been designed using new composite materials to withstand temperatures of up to 2,000C (3,632F) which can be reached while travelling at hypersonic speeds. The missile can carry a nuclear weapon of up to 2 megatons.
US Hails New Milestone in Development of Hypersonic Weapons:
In the US drive to acquire an operational hypersonic weapon, after the Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon (HCSW) programme was canceled in February due to budget issues, Lockheed Martin had been pushing ahead with the AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW), with its first captive-carry test held in June 2019.
The US Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have completed successful captive-carry tests of two hypersonic weapon variants designed by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, the organizations announced in a press release on 1 September.
A captive-carry flight test is when missiles remained attached to a test aircraft for the duration of the flight. The method offers an opportunity to accumulate data about how the design, as well as the aircraft carrying it, will perform subsequent free-flight tests.
[...] Both companies, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, have designed the scramjet-powered hypersonic missiles as part of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC) program run by the Air Force and DARPA, writes Defense News.
"Completing the captive carry series of tests demonstrates both HAWC designs are ready for free flight," said Andrew Knoedler, DARPA's HAWC program manager, making no mention of the location of the tests or the aircraft used.
The success of the recent tests put the US Air Force one step closer to achieving a long-cherished goal of fielding a hypersonic cruise missile.
Russia successfully tests new hypersonic Tsirkon missile:
Russia says it has successfully tested a new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile in a move hailed by President Vladimir Putin as a "great event" for the country.
The military said on Wednesday that the Tsirkon missile was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in the White Sea on Tuesday morning in the Russian Arctic and successfully hit its target.
Valery Gerasimov, chief of the Russian military's General Staff, told Putin – who turned 68 on Wednesday – that it was the first time the missile had successfully struck a target at sea.
"The tasks of the launch were carried out. The test-fire was successful," he told Putin. Gerasimov said the missile hit its target 450 kilometres (280 miles) away in the Barents Sea and reached a speed of Mach 8 – eight times the speed of sound.
China and America have also been developing hypersonic missiles.
Previously:
US Hails New Milestone in Development of Hypersonic Weapons
Russia Takes Lead by Deploying Hypersonic Nuclear Warheads First
Air-Breathing Engine Precooler Achieves Record-Breaking Mach 5 Performance
Putin Hails Successful Test Of Russia's New Hypersonic Missile
China Tests Hypersonic Aircraft "Starry Sky-2"
General: U.S. Has No Defense Against "Hypersonic Weapons"
Hypersonic Cruise Missile Scores USD$175m DARPA Cash
Russia tests hypersonic Tsirkon missile, leaving NATO concerned about potential escalation - ABC News:
Russia said on Monday it had successfully tested a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, a weapon President Vladimir Putin has touted as part of a new generation of missile systems without equal in the world.
[...] Russia's Defence Ministry said the Tsirkon missile was launched from the Admiral Groshkov frigate in the White Sea.
The Ministry said the missile flew at seven times the speed of sound and successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometres away on the coast of the Barents Sea.
[...] Mr Putin has said Tsirkon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometres.
[...] The Russian navy has conducted several previous test launches of the new missile, including one on Mr Putin's birthday in October, and officials said the tests were to be completed later this year.
Russia intends to arm its cruisers, frigates and submarines with the Tsirkon, one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.
Previously:
Russia Successfully Tests New Hypersonic Tsirkon Missile.
Launch in August of nuclear-capable rocket that circled the globe took US intelligence by surprise
China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, demonstrating an advanced space capability that caught US intelligence by surprise.
Five people familiar with the test said the Chinese military launched a rocket that carried a hypersonic glide vehicle which flew through low-orbit space before cruising down towards its target.
The missile missed its target by about two-dozen miles, according to three people briefed on the intelligence. But two said the test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised.
The test has raised new questions about why the US often underestimated China's military modernisation.
"We have no idea how they did this," said a fourth person.
[...] Two of the people familiar with the Chinese test said the weapon could, in theory, fly over the South Pole. That would pose a big challenge for the US military because its missiles defence systems are focused on the northern polar route.
[Source]: The Financial Times (May be Paywalled for Some)
[Alternative Source]: archive.today
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 04, @03:35AM
An armed world is a peaceful world. The more nukes the better.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 04, @03:40AM
They're spinning this awfully hard as a new, unexpected risk that's totally changing the rules of the game and we're all vulnerable and we can do nothing about it and WE ALL GUNNA DIEEEEE!!!!!11!!11
But I don't believe it.
Firstly, hypersonic missiles have been a long time coming, including in US research. They have to have known perfectly damn well that at least the russians and chinese (and probably french, for that matter) were working on it.
Secondly, I don't believe for a moment that they haven't been actively working on countermeasures for a long time, not least being various laser-based systems. Is it all perfect? No, but ... I don't think that this is so much the real state of play, as the government trying to
a) distract from a stack of current scandals while
b) making a plea for national unity when it's perfectly obvious that internal tensions have been mounting for over a decade to the point that a balkanisation of the USA is far from unthinkable.
So, cool narrative and all, but go tell the marines.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 04, @03:41AM (2 children)
We will destroy ourselves one way or another, by nukes, diseases, or climate change.
Let's go out with a bang, not with a whimper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 04, @03:48AM (1 child)
You have to admit that dying by nuke would be a e s t h e t i c
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T2I66dHbSRA [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 04, @04:14AM
It depends. Do you die because you're indoors and the building collapses around you, crushing you? Are you blinded by the initial flash? Are you burned alive in the firestorm? If you're outdoors, the gamma ray burst might cook your skin but not penetrate deeper, in which case it'll take you around 7 to 10 days to die an excruciatingly painful death trapped in your own dead skin. The firing squads were a mercy for those people. Other radiation damage and sickness might kill you in a month or two, or the cancer could take years. However, before the cancer can kill you, you still have to survive the year of hell, when crops massively failed across the globe.
Hundreds of millions died the day the nukes flew, but billions died from starvation.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday December 04, @03:56AM
This is a direct consequence of USA deploying Mk41 VLS silos secretly* in freshly digged concrete holes in eastern Poland just now, only hundreds of meters from Belarussian border.
Fly time of those Tomahawks to Moscow area is under 12 minutes. Some say 6, some say 12, I am not sure. What I am sure, the Russian military cannot afford to tolerate this. They shall either give themselves up completely, or...
I already said before, Putin is a weak leader. He always acts as mafia accountant only, not as a warchief. Murricans crossed the red line again and he does nothing but talking, as usual. I wish for military coup in Russia soon, or everything goes bad. Everything.
[*] for only some meanings of "secretly"
This.
https://www.lockheedmartin.com/content/dam/lockheed-martin/rms/documents/naval-launchers-and-munitions/MK41_VLS_Vertical_Launching_System_Product%20Card_8.5x11_042419.pdf [lockheedmartin.com]
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 2) by Beryllium Sphere (r) on Saturday December 04, @04:13AM
Self-propelled hypersonics is a huge challenge. Lifting something on an ICBM, dropping it, and having it maneuver was tried at least as long ago as 1979:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maneuverable_reentry_vehicle [wikipedia.org]