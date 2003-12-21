Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

PiGlass V2 Embraces The New Raspberry Pi Zero 2

posted by janrinok on Saturday December 04, @07:43AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following stories.

PiGlass V2 Embraces The New Raspberry Pi Zero 2:

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. It’s been just about a month since the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 hit the market, and we’re already seeing folks revisit old projects to reap the benefits of the drop-in upgrade that provides five times the computational power in the same form factor.

[...] Although it might not have the punch of its larger siblings, the new Pi Zero 2 is definitely a very exciting platform. The highly efficient board delivers performance on par with the old Pi 3, while still being well positioned for battery powered projects like this one. We’re eager to see what develops as the new SBC finds its way into the hands of more hackers and makers in the coming months.

Short (15s) demo on YouTube of the unit's menu function.

PiGlass Is a DIY Alternative to Google Glass

Google Glass was an interesting, if controversial, product. The idea of having a computer available and in use at all times (not just a smartphone in your pocket) seemed like the next big step in computing when Glass was announced. Unfortunately, the general public didn't ever seem to get on board with the concept. Maybe it was the price, maybe it was the privacy concerns, or maybe it was just wasn't fashionable.

Whatever the case, the consumer version of Google Glass was discontinued less than a year after its public release. Despite the lack of commercial success, many people are still interested in the potential of a Glass-like device, and have turned to DIY options.

Original Submission


«  Hypersonic Missiles Are Fuelling Fears Of A New Superpower Arms Race
PiGlass V2 Embraces The New Raspberry Pi Zero 2 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.