PiGlass V2 Embraces The New Raspberry Pi Zero 2:
Well, that certainly didn’t take long. It’s been just about a month since the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 hit the market, and we’re already seeing folks revisit old projects to reap the benefits of the drop-in upgrade that provides five times the computational power in the same form factor.
[...] Although it might not have the punch of its larger siblings, the new Pi Zero 2 is definitely a very exciting platform. The highly efficient board delivers performance on par with the old Pi 3, while still being well positioned for battery powered projects like this one. We’re eager to see what develops as the new SBC finds its way into the hands of more hackers and makers in the coming months.
Short (15s) demo on YouTube of the unit's menu function.
PiGlass Is a DIY Alternative to Google Glass
Google Glass was an interesting, if controversial, product. The idea of having a computer available and in use at all times (not just a smartphone in your pocket) seemed like the next big step in computing when Glass was announced. Unfortunately, the general public didn't ever seem to get on board with the concept. Maybe it was the price, maybe it was the privacy concerns, or maybe it was just wasn't fashionable.
Whatever the case, the consumer version of Google Glass was discontinued less than a year after its public release. Despite the lack of commercial success, many people are still interested in the potential of a Glass-like device, and have turned to DIY options.