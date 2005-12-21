More than 60 revelers who went out to the Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, northern England, on Friday ended up extending their stay after snow blocked roads and brought down a power line, co-owner Andrew Hields told CNN on Monday.

"They're all in good spirits, they're all eating and drinking well," said Hields, 36, who said guests have been entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who were booked to play on Friday night, as well as quizzes, table games, karaoke and sing-along carol sessions.

There are three routes to the isolated pub, which sits at an altitude of 1,732 feet (388 meters) above sea level. Two of them were blocked by snow drifts, and a downed power line shut the third, said Hields, who has been prevented from getting to the pub.

[...] This is not the first time snow has stranded guests at the pub, said Hields, who added that as soon as there is a weather warning staff stock up on fuel, food and drink.

That means the power cable coming down hasn't affected the running of the pub, according to Hields.

[...] A mountain rescue team was called in to evacuate one man who is undergoing dialysis treatment, said Hields, but the rest stayed for a unique experience.

[...] Weather warnings were in place across large parts of the UK last week due to Storm Arwen, which brought severe weather and winds speeds of over 90 mph (144 km/h) in some areas.