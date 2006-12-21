China lunar rover to check out cube-shaped 'mystery house' object on far side of the moon:
The Yutu-2 rover is on a roll. It's been exploring the far side of the moon since early 2019 as part of China's Chang'e-4 lunar lander mission. It now has its eyes set on a strange-looking cube-shaped object it spotted in the distance. The nickname for the cube-shaped object translates to "mystery house."
The rover team is planning to drive over and get a closer look at the object.
As with Yutu-2's intriguing discovery of a "gel-like" substance inside a crater in 2019, don't get too excited for aliens. That substance turned out to be glassy-looking rock. And as far as I know, Stanley Kubrick never planted a monolith on the real moon, and those metal sculptures that were once all the rage on Earth haven't made the trek across space.
[...] According China Daily, Yutu-2 has already traveled 2,756 feet (840 meters) across the moon. Its next jaunt should shed some light on the "mystery house."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 06, @01:31PM
blue is it? with a cranky old fool lecturing some sassy hangers,on?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 06, @01:48PM
All this exciting space stuff makes for a good smoke screen.
What's happening in China is a shortage of coal, record coal prices, and a winter with power shortages all around the country. https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-woes-may-worsen-demand-surges-amid-coal-supply-lag-2021-10-18/ [reuters.com] Real trouble for an economy that still uses coal for the majority of electricity production.