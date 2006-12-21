Stories
China Lunar Rover to Check Out Cube-shaped 'Mystery House' Object on Far Side of the Moon

posted by janrinok on Monday December 06, @12:45PM
upstart writes:

China lunar rover to check out cube-shaped 'mystery house' object on far side of the moon:

The Yutu-2 rover is on a roll. It's been exploring the far side of the moon since early 2019 as part of China's Chang'e-4 lunar lander mission. It now has its eyes set on a strange-looking cube-shaped object it spotted in the distance. The nickname for the cube-shaped object translates to "mystery house."

The rover team is planning to drive over and get a closer look at the object.

As with Yutu-2's intriguing discovery of a "gel-like" substance inside a crater in 2019, don't get too excited for aliens. That substance turned out to be glassy-looking rock. And as far as I know, Stanley Kubrick never planted a monolith on the real moon, and those metal sculptures that were once all the rage on Earth haven't made the trek across space.

[...] According China Daily, Yutu-2 has already traveled 2,756 feet (840 meters) across the moon. Its next jaunt should shed some light on the "mystery house."

Original Submission


    All this exciting space stuff makes for a good smoke screen.

    What's happening in China is a shortage of coal, record coal prices, and a winter with power shortages all around the country. https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-woes-may-worsen-demand-surges-amid-coal-supply-lag-2021-10-18/ [reuters.com] Real trouble for an economy that still uses coal for the majority of electricity production.

    "The Chinese government is losing the battle to control soaring coal prices," said Alex Whitworth, head of Asia Pacific Power and Renewables Research at Wood Mackenzie. "Despite efforts to increase coal supply, output fell in September due to weather, safety and logistics challenges. Neither has China succeeded in reining in booming power demand"

    The NEA also reported September electricity consumption rose 6.8% from a year earlier and is up 12.9% for the first nine months of the year.

    The supply and demand mismatch helped push Chinese coal futures to another record on Monday. Coal for January delivery, the most actively traded contract on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, climbed by the upper trading limit of 11% on Monday to 1,829 yuan ($284.15) a tonne, signalling a belief in a persistent coal supply crunch.

    The spot price for coal in Shanxi province, China's biggest producer, rose to a record 1,630 yuan per tonne as of Oct. 15, according to prices from SteelHome.

    Last week, China took a big step in power reform by allowing coal-fired power plants to pass on higher costs to some customers, with an aim to encourage power plants to generate more electricity and ease their profitability pressures.

    "Recent price liberalization for coal power utilities and industrial end-users is a signal that the government is not confident that it can control coal prices in the near future," said Whitworth.

    He expects higher coal prices will mean a 25% or more increase in end-user power prices, but it was unclear if higher power prices would reduce demand growth.

(1)