American diplomats' iPhones reportedly compromised by NSO Group intrusion software:
The Apple iPhones of at least nine US State Department officials were compromised by an unidentified entity using NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, according to a report published Friday by Reuters.
NSO Group in an email to The Register said it has blocked an unnamed customers' access to its system upon receiving an inquiry about the incident but has yet to confirm whether its software was involved.
"Once the inquiry was received, and before any investigation under our compliance policy, we have decided to immediately terminate relevant customers' access to the system, due to the severity of the allegations," an NSO spokesperson told The Register in an email. "To this point, we haven't received any information nor the phone numbers, nor any indication that NSO's tools were used in this case."
[...] The Israel-based company, recently sanctioned by the US for allegedly offering its intrusion software to repressive regimes and sued by both Apple and Meta's (Facebook's) WhatsApp for allegedly supporting the hacking their customers, says that it will cooperate with any relevant government authority and pass on what it learns from its investigation of the incident.
[...] The spyware company insisted it is unaware of the targets designated by customers using its software.
"To clarify, the installation of our software by the customer occurs via phone numbers. As stated before, NSO's technologies are blocked from working on US (+1) numbers," NSO's spokesperson said. "Once the software is sold to the licensed customer, NSO has no way to know who the targets of the customers are, as such, we were not and could not have been aware of this case."
[...] On November 23rd, when Apple announced its lawsuit against the NSO Group, the iPhone maker also said that it will notify iPhone customers targeted by state-sponsored hacking. That same day, Norbert Mao, a lawyer and President of the Democratic Party in Uganda, posted on Twitter that he'd received an Apple threat notification.
[...] In June, the Washington Post reported that NSO's Pegasus software was implicated in the attempted or successful hacking of 37 phones belonging to journalists and rights advocates, including two women close to murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The report said the findings undermined NSO Group's claims that its software was only licensed for fighting terrorists and for law enforcement.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Tuesday December 07, @06:09AM
NSO is a fascinating case study of Realpolitik.
Despite being an Israeli company (and tied pretty tightly to the Israeli Government due to the nature of their product), they have managed to forge some cosy relationships with many middle-eastern countries normally hostile to Israel. It could be argued that Israel are actually using NSO to assist in their diplomatic efforts. Pity that comes at the expense of a few journalists, political opponents etc.
The US would shut down NSO if it were US-based, and would sanction the absolute hell out of its host country if it operated anywhere in the world other than Israel. As it is, they are likely to get a pass due to the 'special relationship' that the US has with Israel, and the cover story about not working on "+1" numbers.
Despite the bad press, I doubt NSO's business has been hurt too much by these revelations.