Concerned about SpaceX, France to accelerate reusable rocket plans:
On Monday French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced a plan for Europe to compete more effectively with SpaceX by developing a reusable rocket on a more rapid timeline.
"For the first time Europe ... will have access to a reusable launcher," Le Maire said, according to Reuters. "In other words, we will have our SpaceX, we will have our Falcon 9. We will make up for a bad strategic choice made 10 years ago."
The new plan calls for the large, France-based rocket firm ArianeGroup to develop a new small-lift rocket called Maïa by the year 2026. This is four years ahead of a timeline previously set by the European Space Agency for the development of a significantly larger, reusable rocket.
Although the technical details are sparse, Maïa will not be Europe's "Falcon 9." It will have a lift capacity of up to 1 metric ton to low Earth orbit and be powered by a reusable Prometheus rocket engine, which is fueled by methane and liquid oxygen. This engine, which remains in the preliminary stages of development, has a thrust comparable to a single Merlin 1D rocket engine, which powers SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. But since there are nine engines on the SpaceX rocket, it can lift more than 15 times as much as the proposed Maïa in fully reusable mode.
A day late and a dollar short.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by looorg on Tuesday December 07, @10:21PM
While it's nice to have alternatives. Is it really competition? It's like comparing a truck to the guy on a bike that delivers for (whatever is your current food to your door delivery service). If you can only lift a metric ton that might just not do it. Unless you need it for some kind of emergency deliveries. Sure it might be smaller, cheaper, less fuel and all that but if transport and logistics taught us anything is that it all eventually turns into a matter of bulk and small deliveries are a luxury and a waste.