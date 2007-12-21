QNAP warned customers today of ongoing attacks targeting their NAS (network-attached storage) devices with cryptomining malware, urging them to take measures to protect them immediately

The cryptominer deployed in this campaign on compromised devices will create a new process named [oom_reaper] that will mine for Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

While running, the malware can take up to 50% of all CPU resources and will mimic a kernel process with a PID higher than 1000.

[...] QNAP also recommends customers take the following measures to protect their devices from these attacks:

Update QTS or QuTS hero to the latest version. Install and update Malware Remover to the latest version. Use stronger passwords for your administrator and other user accounts. Update all installed applications to their latest versions. Do not expose your NAS to the internet, or avoid using default system port numbers 443 and 8080.

You can find detailed information on the steps required for each of the actions above in today's security advisory.