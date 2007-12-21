from the being-in-the-wrong-business dept.
Over 200 papers quietly sue Big Tech:
Newspapers all over the country have been quietly filing antitrust lawsuits against Google and Facebook for the past year, alleging the two firms monopolized the digital ad market for revenue that would otherwise go to local news.
Why it matters: What started as a small-town effort to take a stand against Big Tech has turned into a national movement, with over 200 newspapers involved across dozens of states.
[...] The goal of the litigation is "to recover past damages to newspapers" caused by Big Tech companies, says Clayton Fitzsimmons, one of the lawyers representing the newspapers.
- The other is to "establish a new system going forward in which newspapers aren't just competitive again, but can thrive," he said, referencing laws like Australia's that force tech firms to pay publishers for their content.
- [...] If the lawsuits are successful, the papers could be entitled to "treble damages
- [...] Lawmakers have expressed keen interest in understanding how Google and Facebook's dominance affects the newspapers industry.
- The Justice Department, along with several state attorneys general, sued Google for violating antitrust laws. Facebook is facing a similar antitrust lawsuit from state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission.
In the future we may have to Bing the local news.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 08, @07:10AM (1 child)
While I cannot comment on the meat of the lawsuits: they don't matter at all. No matter how they turn out.
Let's face it: except for a few die-hards, even the recpients of these local newspapers are getting *the same* ads from Facebook and their ilk. And the readership of those newspapers is dwindling rapidly. So from the POV of the ad-buyers, having a one-stop-shop instead of buying from local newspapers is vastly preferrable. This simple economic fact will prevail over all other considerations, IMNSHO.
The time of ad-supported newspapers has been over for years, and no amount of laws and litigation will change that. Unless they have a very specific niche, making them superiorly targetted, it's just a classic case of buggy whip manufacturing. Hint: "I'm local" as a niche was taken over by facebook 15 years ago ...
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Wednesday December 08, @07:26AM
Where do you suppose all the news aggregators get their content? It’s not like Google / Microsoft / Apple News have reporters in Podunk, IA. Without local newspapers, just who do you think is gathering local news? In my town, I only read the local paper online. CNN isn’t likely to cover the local election.