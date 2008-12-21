Instagram to users: Take a break:
Instagram will let people opt to see pop-up messages when they have spent a lot of time looking at a particular topic, suggesting they explore other subjects. Users also can decide to be nudged to take a break after they have spent 10, 20 or 30 consecutive minutes on the app, Instagram said Tuesday in a blog post. The platform will then remind users about alternative activities to social media such as going for a walk or taking a series of deep breaths, Instagram head of well-being and safety Vaishnavi J said in an interview.
"When you've been spending a long period of time — 20 minutes for example being a fairly long period of time — it is very valuable for you to then get a little notification reminding you to take a break," she said. "You may not feel like you've been spending that much time on the app because you've been doing five or six different things in those 20 minutes."
Instagram head Adam Mosseri is scheduled to appear Wednesday before a U.S. Senate subcommittee probing childrens' safety on social media. Instagram has been under mounting scrutiny over its effects on young users after a Wall Street Journal series earlier this year and other stories from a consortium of media organizations based on internal documents disclosed by Facebook whistle-blower Frances Haugen. Some of the documents surfaced new revelations about Instagram's impact on teenagers' body image, sleep and anxiety.
Last month, a group of U.S. state attorneys general announced an investigation into Instagram's efforts to engage children and young adults.
Instagram announced in November that it had begun testing the take-a-break feature. The company didn't release any statistics about what percentage of people actually get off the app once they have received a reminder, but said once teenagers turn on the feature, more than 90% keep it on.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Wednesday December 08, @05:39PM
Lies, damned lies, and statistics...
My understanding is use follows the usual power law statistics where half the folks sessions are a couple seconds, half the remaining is twice as long, etc.
Eventually you end up with one divided by two to the eighth power of the users are sitting there for two hours at a time, but 1/256th is unsurprisingly going to be well under the implied 10%.
I hear alcoholism and other addictions are like this, the 1/1024th of the population smokes twice as much weed as the folks in the 1/512th of the population, repeat for all the factors of two.
I note this as I'm nearing a "big number" high school reunion and the facebook activity is amusing, like half my class won't use FB at all, but following the power law an ever decreasing fraction uses it more and more until you get like 5 people making seemingly all the posts in the group. I'm pretty much done with FB again, I only log in every couple months/years, but its interesting to see the addiction power law in action.
But yeah the point is its a damned lie about the statistics, the problem was never the kids who spent 30 seconds once a day, its the tiny fraction of hard core addicts who scroll uncontrollably for hours.
(Score: 3, Informative) by ikanreed on Wednesday December 08, @06:05PM
That sounds like a nice way to say "We think we can squeeze more engagement out of people by dictating their interests, but we want it to sound like a pro-social choice to help them"