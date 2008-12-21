NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is fueled up for its Dec. 22 launch:
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Fully Fueled for Launch – James Webb Space Telescope:
In preparation for launch later this month, ground teams have successfully completed the delicate operation of loading the James Webb Space Telescope with the propellant it will use to steer itself while in space.
In order to make critical course corrections shortly after launch, to maintain its prescribed orbit nearly 1 million miles from Earth, and to repoint the observatory and manage its momentum during operations, Webb was built with a total of 12 rocket thrusters. These rocket thrusters use either hydrazine fuel or a special mixture of hydrazine fuel and dinitrogen tetroxide oxidizer.
To safely handle these extremely toxic propellants, Webb was moved to the fueling section of the Ariane payload preparation facility at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. Specialists wore Self-Contained Atmospheric Protective Ensemble, or "SCAPE," suits while loading the observatory. The nearly 10-day procedure began Nov. 25.
[...] The next large milestones for the joint teams will be to move Webb to the Bâtiment d'Assemblage Final (BAF), or Final Assembly Building; place it atop its rocket; and encapsulate it inside its protective fairing. With final closeouts complete, the full stack of rocket and payload atop its mobile launch platform will be rolled out of the BAF to the launch pad, two days before its scheduled Dec. 22 launch.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday December 08, @08:19PM (4 children)
Finally something exciting is happening, in a good way.
Given how truly amazing the Hubble telescopes images and findings were, and given how big of an upgrade the JWST is on Hubble, I am really looking forward to, and also dreading, this launch. The whole thing has an air of too good to be true about it. Hope that's just pessimism talking. If they built a spare one I'd be less nervous about the launch.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 08, @08:30PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 08, @08:35PM (2 children)
But but just imagine the explosion! How magical, but short, it would be ...
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday December 08, @08:42PM (1 child)
Meh. Explosions are so last millennium. Unless they livestream what the telescope can see while it's happening, I'm not interested.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Wednesday December 08, @09:09PM
That would be black, a single flicker, then black again.