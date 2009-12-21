TSMC Founder: Pat Gelsinger Too Old to Make Intel Great Again - TSMC and Intel exchange rants.
After less than a year into his tenure as Intel's chief executive, Pat Gelsinger has set up the company's process technology roadmap that spans through 2025 and introduced the company's IDM 2.0 foundry strategy. But the ambitious CEO may not have enough time to bring Intel back to its glory days, said Morris Chang, the founder and a former CEO of TSMC, reports UDN.
Pat Gelsinger is 60, and there is a rule that Intel's executives must retire at the age of 65. As a result, Gelsinger may not have enough time to put Intel back in a manufacturing technology leadership position, Chang noted while delivering his lecture 'Cherish Taiwan's Advantages in Semiconductor Wafer Manufacturing.'
[...] TSMC is not particularly happy with Gelsinger. Last week, he said that the reliance on Taiwan as the global hub for semiconductor manufacturing was a significant risk since China had never given up plans to capture the country.
"Taiwan is not a stable place," said Gelsinger at Fortune Brainstorm Tech, reports Nikkei. "Beijing sent 27 warplanes to Taiwan's air defense identification zone this week. Does that make you feel more comfortable or less?"
He also re-emphasized his view that foreign semiconductor companies should not receive subsidies from the U.S. government to build new fabs under the $52-billion CHIPS act. Gelsinger called on the U.S. government to provide incentives only for American chipmakers. He argued that semiconductor companies from China, Taiwan and South Korea received major aid from their respective governments, which made it harder for American companies like Intel to compete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 09, @11:32AM (4 children)
We're going to fight the next war over Taiwan, and more specifically, TSMC and our lack of a serious domestic replacement for it.
This is stupid. We need to let China have Taiwan, because we can't keep playing this game without another Vietnam or Korea or WWIII. We need to replace TSMC with a fully competitive domestic replacement--and ban foreign investment in it, because otherwise, we'll just sell it back to the Chinese like all our other companies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 09, @12:00PM (3 children)
Intel's best chip designers are based in Israel.
Shouldn't we worry more about stray rockets from Tehran or Gaza?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 09, @12:11PM (2 children)
No?
The Israelis have killed far more, and even Netanyahu went on national TV and admitted to breaking the cease fire first, several years ago. They claimed it was a "pre-emptive strike across the border".
Look, I get that they're firing rockets at Israelis, but they're pretty much David to Israel's Goliath. Israel kills hundreds of civilians, women and children, for each individual Israeli death, statistically. In the US, you can't actually admit that, and there's a hard line of propaganda to cover up that fact, because Israel is essentially a US client state. We can't go badmouthing our own genocidal maniacs.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday December 09, @12:20PM (1 child)
Exactly. "He may be a son of a bitch, but he's our son of a bitch" (FDR) has been US policy for over eighty years.
Problem is that the vast majority of the SOBs the US supports are their own SOBs, not the US' B's. They just go through the motions to get US support, which works pretty much every time. It's got a bit harder in recent years since you need to do a bit more than claim you're anti-communist in order to get free access to funding, weapons, and ignoring of the fact that you're dropping people you don't like out of helicopters into the ocean, but it's still every dictator's most useful meal ticket.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday December 09, @12:43PM
> Problem is that the vast majority of the SOBs the US supports are their own SOBs, not the US' B's
Romans went for a couple of hundred years doing it that way. Eventually they gave up and started putting in Roman governors for their client states. That didn't work either, the governors got "uppity" and started deposing emperors.
Brits started with corporate-owned client states and again moved on to governors (I'm thinking mainly about India here). We only kept things going for about 150 years before de-colonising.