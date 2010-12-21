from the helped-beyond-"be-leaf" dept.
‘Super trees’ may help save Houston … and beyond: Live oaks, sycamores top ranking of trees that mitigate effects of pollution, climate change:
A new study by collaborators at Rice University, the Houston Health Department's environmental division and Houston Wilderness establishes live oaks and American sycamores as champions among 17 "super trees" that will help make the city more livable and lays out a strategy to improve climate and health in vulnerable urban areas.
Best of all for Houston, they're already implementing their plan in the city, and now offer what they've learned to others.
The open access study in the journal Plants People Planet -- led by Houston Wilderness President Deborah January-Bevers and colleagues at Rice and in city government -- lays out a three-part framework for deciding what trees are the right ones to plant, how to identify places where planting will have the highest impact and how to engage with community leadership to make the planting project a reality.
Using Houston as a best-case example, the collaborators determined what trees would work best in the city based on their ability to soak up carbon dioxide and other pollutants, drink in water, stabilize the landscape during floods and provide a canopy to mitigate heat.
With that information, the organizers ultimately identified a site to test their ideas. With cooperation from the city and nonprofit and corporate landowners, they planted 7,500 super trees on several sites near the Clinton Park neighborhood and adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel. (They actually planted 14 species, eliminating those that bear fruit to simplify maintenance for the landowners.) Along with planting native trees, the partners conducted a tree inventory and removed invasive species.
[...] Ranking the species' talents to soak up pollutants, provide flood mitigation and cool "urban heat islands" helped them eliminate most of the 54 native trees they evaluated. Ultimately, they narrowed the list to 17 super trees, with live oakand American sycamore on top.
[...] Live oaks were No. 1 for their ability to soak up pollutants across the board. The No. 2 sycamore was less able to pull in carbon but excelled at grabbing other pollutants, flood remediation and reducing heat on the ground with its wide canopy.
Journal Reference:
Loren P. Hopkins, Deborah J. January-Bevers, Erin K. Caton, et al. A simple tree planting framework to improve climate, air pollution, health, and urban heat in vulnerable locations using non‐traditional partners [open], Plants, People, Planet (DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.10245)