Two-year follow up shows delaying umbilical cord clamping saves babies' lives: A minute's delay could make a lifetime of difference:
The new study compared outcomes for over 1500 babies from the initial study, 767 with caregivers aiming for 60 second delay in clamping and 764 with caregivers aiming for cord clamping before 10 seconds after delivery.
Researchers found that delaying clamping reduces a child's relative risk of death or major disability in early childhood by 17 percent. This included a 30 percent reduction in mortality before the age of two.
In addition, 15 percent fewer infants in the delayed-clamping group needed blood transfusions after birth.
The study is published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health today.
It is coordinated by the University of Sydney's NHMRC Clinical Trials Centre in collaboration with the IMPACT Clinical Trials Network of the Perinatal Society of Australia and New Zealand and the Australian and New Zealand Neonatal Network.
Study lead, Professor William Tarnow-Mordi, Head of Neonatal and Perinatal Trials at the Clinical Trials Centre and Professor of Neonatal Medicine in the Faculty of Medicine and Health said the simple process of aiming to wait a minute before clamping will have significant impact worldwide.
"It's very rare to find an intervention with this sort of impact that is free and requires nothing more sophisticated than a clock. This could significantly contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development goal to end preventable deaths in newborns and children under five -- a goal which has really suffered during the pandemic," he said.
[...] Delayed umbilical cord clamping is routine in full term babies to allow the newborn time to adapt to life outside the womb, however, until recently, clinicians generally cut the cord of preterm babies immediately so urgent medical care could be given.
Journal Reference:
Kristy P Robledo, Prof William O Tarnow-Mordi, Ingrid Rieger, et al. Effects of delayed versus immediate umbilical cord clamping in reducing death or major disability at 2 years corrected age among very preterm infants (APTS): a multicentre, randomised clinical trial The Lancet - Child and adolescent Health (DOI: 10.1016/S2352-4642(21)00373-4)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 10, @08:03PM (1 child)
Nearly 1 in 5 increased casualty rate seems clearly like the practice should be banned. Will the anti-murderists also regulate this? Or do they only care about murder before something has a working brain?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 10, @08:47PM
Nah, only the strong survive. If they can't live without masks and vaccines, F-em.
On a more serious note, a couple Billion years of evolution led to umbilical cords, and tools to clamp them only came around in the last 0.001% of mammalian history - more or less. Are we surprised that things work better without mucking around with them?
John Galt is a selfish crybaby [huffpost.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 10, @08:06PM
My daughter was born in November and I wasn't there because of COVID restrictions. :( Fortunately she is doing well.
But yeah, this is not new research.
Wow, idiocy to the fullest. The pre-term babies need this more if anything. Half their bodies are compressed during deliveries and the other half is stuck inside the mother. Yes, the entire placenta IS the baby too! You would think that taking a minute for things to equalize again would be a no-brainer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 10, @08:51PM
what about the mom?
we want to know about mom! keeping it attached for a minute has what outcome for the MOM!
there's two entities involved damnit!
anyways, i would assume letting the "two body system" settle after the "marathon" to be beneficial.
off topic: can we keep laws simple please? skin is border of personal space, babies on the inside included. nobody has rights to your personal space but you.
next up: rat on the pregnant person drinking alcohol and smoking and get a reward. up to 10000 dolllarre$!