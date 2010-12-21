The publication behind the annual 30 Under 30 list, which Forbes calls "the definitive list of young people changing the world," is itself receiving notoriety after one of its awardees discovered the site exposed a decade's worth of private data. Jane Manchun Wong, a 2022 30 Under 30 honoree and security researcher recognized for (among other things) her ability to undercover hidden features in apps, said that the Forbes list exposed the emails and birthdates of all awardees — both past and present.

"I discovered a personal data exposure in Forbes 30 Under 30 Directory while looking for my entry, including ~4000 emails and ~7000 birthdates of the honorees over the past 10 years," she wrote on Friday.