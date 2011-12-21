The FAA announced Dec. 10 that it will award wings to all non-government individuals that flew on FAA-licensed commercial vehicles to date in 2021, as well as those who fly on any remaining launches through the end of the year. However, it will not award wings to anyone, either crew members or spaceflight participants, that flies on FAA-licensed vehicles after this year.

The decision means that 15 people who flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard, SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo and who had not previously earned FAA wings will receive them. They include Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and actor William Shatner.

The six people flying on Blue Origin's next New Shepard flight, NS-19, would also be eligible if their flight takes place before the end of the year. That flight is scheduled for Dec. 11 from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas after a two-day delay because of winds.