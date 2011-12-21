FAA to end commercial astronaut wings program - SpaceNews:
The FAA announced Dec. 10 that it will award wings to all non-government individuals that flew on FAA-licensed commercial vehicles to date in 2021, as well as those who fly on any remaining launches through the end of the year. However, it will not award wings to anyone, either crew members or spaceflight participants, that flies on FAA-licensed vehicles after this year.
The decision means that 15 people who flew on Blue Origin's New Shepard, SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo and who had not previously earned FAA wings will receive them. They include Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and actor William Shatner.
The six people flying on Blue Origin's next New Shepard flight, NS-19, would also be eligible if their flight takes place before the end of the year. That flight is scheduled for Dec. 11 from the company's Launch Site One in West Texas after a two-day delay because of winds.
"The U.S. commercial human spaceflight industry has come a long way from conducting test flights to launching paying customers into space," Wayne Monteith, FAA associate administrator for commercial space transportation, said in a statement. "The Astronaut Wings program, created in 2004, served its original purpose to bring additional attention to this exciting endeavor. Now it's time to offer recognition to a larger group of adventurers daring to go to space."
The FAA said it will, in lieu of awarding wings, maintain a roster of individuals who have flown to space — defined as an altitude of at least 50 miles or about 80 kilometers — on FAA-licensed vehicles on its website. It will mark those who received FAA wings and those who have flown to space more than once.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 11, @10:32AM
Hopefully he doesn’t try to deep fat fry the wings… he might 🔥 down his 🏡.