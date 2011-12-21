from the is-that-what-'write-once,-run-anywhere'-means? dept.
The problem lies in Log4j, a ubiquitous, open source Apache logging framework that developers use to keep a record of activity within an application. Security responders are scrambling to patch the bug, which can be easily exploited to take control of vulnerable systems remotely. At the same time, hackers are actively scanning the internet for affected systems. Some have already developed tools that automatically attempt to exploit the bug, as well as worms that can spread independently from one vulnerable system to another under the right conditions.
Log4j is a Java library, and while the programming language is less popular with consumers these days, it's still in very broad use in enterprise systems and web apps. Researchers told WIRED on Friday that they expect many mainstream services will be affected.
For example, Microsoft-owned Minecraft on Friday posted detailed instructions for how players of the game's Java version should patch their systems. "This exploit affects many services—including Minecraft Java Edition," the post reads. "This vulnerability poses a potential risk of your computer being compromised." Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tweeted Friday that the issue was "so bad" that the internet infrastructure company would try to roll out a least some protection even for customers on its free tier of service.
All an attacker has to do to exploit the flaw is strategically send a malicious code string that eventually gets logged by Log4j version 2.0 or higher. The exploit lets an attacker load arbitrary Java code on a server, allowing them to take control.
"It's a design failure of catastrophic proportions," says Free Wortley, CEO of the open source data security platform LunaSec. Researchers at the company published a warning and initial assessment of the Log4j vulnerability on Thursday.
Amit Yoran, CEO of the cybersecurity firm Tenable, called it "the single biggest, most critical vulnerability of the last decade" — and possibly the biggest in the history of modern computing.
The vulnerability, dubbed 'Log4Shell,' was rated 10 on a scale of one to 10 the Apache Software Foundation, which oversees development of the software.Anyone with the exploit can obtain full access to an unpatched computer that uses the software. Experts said the extreme ease with which the vulnerability lets an attacker access a web server — no password required — is what makes it so dangerous.
New Zealand's computer emergency response team was among the first to report that the flaw was being "actively exploited in the wild" just hours after it was publicly reported Thursday and a patch released.
The vulnerability, located in open-source Apache software used to run websites and other web services, was reported to the foundation on November 24 by the Chinese tech giant Alibaba, it said. It took two weeks to develop and release a fix. But patching systems around the world could be a complicated task.
(Score: 4, Funny) by bradley13 on Saturday December 11, @02:10PM
Other articles point out that the flaw can only be exploited if the server is also running a JVM from 2018 or earlier. I would like to believe that any serious site keeps their software updated.
I know, I know...
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 11, @02:11PM (1 child)
Relevant xkcd comic::
https://xkcd.com/2347/ [xkcd.com]
Maybe funding open source projects is a good idea. **sarcasm**
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 11, @03:03PM
Yeah maybe the NSA funded this.
Often even that coder in Nebraska wouldn't add nor approve such moronic "features", much less enable them by default.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 11, @03:10PM
This too shall pass... In 72 hours, we'll have forgotten about this as if it never happened. And no lessons will be learned.
Now excuse me while I go run "sudo npm install" on some random repo I just cloned.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 11, @03:10PM
I did a search in my package manager. There are a total of 41 packages with the string 'log4j' in the repository. Other distros might have more, or fewer packages that are associated with the exploit. Expect a small boatload of updates in the coming months. And if you actually run a server exposed to the internet, you'll want to keep up with the mitigations that might work for you.
