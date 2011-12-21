The problem lies in Log4j, a ubiquitous, open source Apache logging framework that developers use to keep a record of activity within an application. Security responders are scrambling to patch the bug, which can be easily exploited to take control of vulnerable systems remotely. At the same time, hackers are actively scanning the internet for affected systems. Some have already developed tools that automatically attempt to exploit the bug, as well as worms that can spread independently from one vulnerable system to another under the right conditions.

Log4j is a Java library, and while the programming language is less popular with consumers these days, it's still in very broad use in enterprise systems and web apps. Researchers told WIRED on Friday that they expect many mainstream services will be affected.

For example, Microsoft-owned Minecraft on Friday posted detailed instructions for how players of the game's Java version should patch their systems. "This exploit affects many services—including Minecraft Java Edition," the post reads. "This vulnerability poses a potential risk of your computer being compromised." Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tweeted Friday that the issue was "so bad" that the internet infrastructure company would try to roll out a least some protection even for customers on its free tier of service.

All an attacker has to do to exploit the flaw is strategically send a malicious code string that eventually gets logged by Log4j version 2.0 or higher. The exploit lets an attacker load arbitrary Java code on a server, allowing them to take control.

"It's a design failure of catastrophic proportions," says Free Wortley, CEO of the open source data security platform LunaSec. Researchers at the company published a warning and initial assessment of the Log4j vulnerability on Thursday.