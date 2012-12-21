Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Reverse-Engineering a Vintage Power Supply Chip From Die Photos

posted by janrinok on Sunday December 12, @02:24PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Hardware

owl writes:

https://www.righto.com/2021/08/reverse-engineering-vintage-power.html

I recently did a PC power supply teardown so I figured it would be interesting to go deeper and see what happens inside the power supply's control IC. The die photo below shows the UC3842 chip, which was very popular in older PC power supplies.1 (The chip was introduced in 1984 but this die has a date of 2000.) The tiny silicon die is patterned to create the transistors, resistors and capacitors that make up the circuit. The lighter-colored lines are the metal layer on top of the silicon, forming the chip's wiring. Around the edges, square pads provide the connections from the die to the IC's external pins; tiny bond wires connect the pads to the chip's external pins.

One for the real hardware geeks...:

Original Submission


«  The Hand-Cranked Calculator Invented by a Nazi Concentration Camp Prisoner
Reverse-Engineering a Vintage Power Supply Chip From Die Photos | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.