Chrome Users Beware: Manifest V3 is Deceitful and Threatening:
Manifest V3, Google Chrome's soon-to-be definitive basket of changes to the world of web browser extensions, has been framed by its authors as "a step in the direction of privacy, security, and performance." But we think these changes are a raw deal for users. We've said that since Manifest V3 was announced, and continue to say so as its implementation is now imminent. Like FLoC and Privacy Sandbox before it, Manifest V3 is another example of the inherent conflict of interest that comes from Google controlling both the dominant web browser and one of the largest internet advertising networks.
Manifest V3, or Mv3 for short, is outright harmful to privacy efforts. It will restrict the capabilities of web extensions—especially those that are designed to monitor, modify, and compute alongside the conversation your browser has with the websites you visit. Under the new specifications, extensions like these– like some privacy-protective tracker blockers– will have greatly reduced capabilities. Google's efforts to limit that access is concerning, especially considering that Google has trackers installed on 75% of the top one million websites.
It's also doubtful Mv3 will do much for security. Firefox maintains the largest extension market that's not based on Chrome, and the company has said it will adopt Mv3 in the interest of cross-browser compatibility. Yet, at the 2020 AdBlocker Dev Summit, Firefox's Add-On Operations Manager said about the extensions security review process: "For malicious add-ons, we feel that for Firefox it has been at a manageable level....since the add-ons are mostly interested in grabbing bad data, they can still do that with the current webRequest API that is not blocking." In plain English, this means that when a malicious extension sneaks through the security review process, it is usually interested in simply observing the conversation between your browser and whatever websites you visit. The malicious activity happens elsewhere, after the data has already been read. A more thorough review process could improve security, but Chrome hasn't said they'll do that. Instead, their solution is to restrict capabilities for all extensions.
As for Chrome's other justification for Mv3– performance– a 2020 study by researchers at Princeton and the University of Chicago revealed that privacy extensions, the very ones that will be hindered by Mv3, actually improve browser performance.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday December 12, @11:57PM (2 children)
With the firewall
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 13, @12:18AM (1 child)
disable javascipt.
Those 750,000 teackers? Don't work. I see people complaining about ads on, say, ars - I'm going "what ads?"
Same with fmylife.
Same with the guardian
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday December 13, @12:33AM
The main issue with blanket disabling Javascript is that it breaks the crap out of so many websites. Though, I am thinking I may have to start using NoScript regularly now, ad blocking alone is not enough. Some websites have abusive script that so heavily uses your CPU that it'll even bog down the mouse pointer.