Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Melatonin Exacerbates Asthma Discovers Research Group

posted by martyb on Monday December 13, @07:31AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the holiday-travelers-should-keep-this-in-mind dept.
News Science

upstart writes:

Melatonin Exacerbates Asthma Discovers Research Group:

Patients with asthma often experience a worsening of asthmatic symptoms at night in so-called "nocturnal asthma." According to reports, more than 50% of asthma deaths occur at night, exposing a link between nocturnal asthma symptoms and asthma deaths. Although some have proposed several triggers that explain the pathogenesis of nocturnal asthma, the precise mechanisms regulating this asthma phenotype remain obscure.

[...] Asthma patients suffer from bronchoconstriction, where the smooth muscles of the bronchus - the pathway that moves air to and from your lungs - contract. To ease this, many take a bronchodilator, a medicine which widens the bronchus.

However, melatonin, which is often prescribed for insomnia, favors a state of bronchoconstriction and weakens the relaxing effect of a bronchodilator through the activation of the melatonin MT2 receptor.

[...] "Although serum concentration of melatonin did not significantly induce the airway constriction, greater doses of melatonin, which is clinically used to treat insomnia, jet lag, or cancer, worsened asthma symptoms and impaired the therapeutic effect of bronchodilators," said [researcher Kentaro] Mizuta.

Journal Reference:
Haruka Sasaki, Yi Zhang, Charles W. Emala Sr., et al. Melatonin MT2 receptor is expressed and potentiates contraction in human airway smooth muscle, American Journal of Physiology-Lung Cellular and Molecular Physiology (DOI: L-00273-2021)

Original Submission


«  Apple's "Do Not Track" Button is Privacy Theater
Melatonin Exacerbates Asthma Discovers Research Group | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.