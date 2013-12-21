Researchers develop advanced catalysts for clean hydrogen production:
A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without itself undergoing any permanent chemical change.
The findings are significant because the production of hydrogen is important for "many aspects of our life, such as fuel cells for cars and the manufacture of many useful chemicals such as ammonia," said the OSU College of Engineering's Zhenxing Feng, a chemical engineering professor who led the research. "It's also used in the refining of metals, for producing human-made materials such as plastics and for a range of other purposes."
Producing hydrogen by splitting water via an electrochemical catalytic process is cleaner and more sustainable than the conventional method of deriving hydrogen from natural gas via a carbon-dioxide-producing process known as methane-steam reforming, Feng said. But the cost of the greener technique has been a barrier in the marketplace.
[...] In facilitating reaction processes, catalysts often experience structural changes, Feng said. Sometimes the changes are reversible, other times irreversible, and irreversible restructuring is believed to degrade a catalyst's stability, leading to a loss of catalytic activity that lowers reaction efficiency.
Feng, OSU Ph.D. student Maoyu Wang and collaborators studied the restructuring of catalysts in reaction and then manipulated their surface structure and composition at the atomic scale to achieve a highly efficient catalytic process for producing hydrogen.
An active phase of a catalyst based on amorphous iridium hydroxide exhibited efficiency 150 times that of its original perovskite structure and close to three orders of magnitude better than the common commercial catalyst, iridium oxide.
Journal Reference:
Lattice site–dependent metal leaching in perovskites toward a honeycomb-like water oxidation catalyst, Science Advances (DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abk1788)