Elon Musk named Time Person of the Year:
Elon Musk is Time’s Person of the Year.
The magazine said that he had been chosen for his work in space as well as on electric cars, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency. It also noted in its announcement that Mr Musk “also likes to live-tweet his poops”, thought to be a first for a Time “Person of the Year”.
“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year,” the magazine wrote in its announcement.
Time [...] has often stressed that the award does not necessarily serve as an endorsement of its recipient, but a recognition of their influence – though the announcement of Mr Musk was accompanied by a glowing profile on Time’s website.
The profile said that Mr Musk “bends governments and industry to the force of his ambition”. It noted that a few years ago he was often mocked, but had come to see his private rocket company SpaceX awarded Nasa contracts and his Twitter account help decide the fortunes of the stock market.
It did however point to criticisms of Mr Musk, both in his personal life and business. It mentioned “allegations of sexual harassment and poor working conditions”, as well as noting that “associates have described Musk as petty, cruel and petulant”.
[...] The magazine also gave an award for “heroes of the year” to the “miracle workers” who helped create coronavirus vaccines, for “entertainer of the year” to Olivia Rodrigo, and for “athlete of the year” to Simone Biles.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 13, @09:20PM (2 children)
yeah, subsidized up to his ears, and taxes? Well...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 13, @09:32PM (1 child)
“also likes to live-tweet his poops”???
I wonder if he contributes to r/ratemypoo
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday December 13, @09:46PM
I know I'm God, because every time I pray to him, I find I'm talking to myself.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Monday December 13, @09:41PM (1 child)
Adolf Hitler was also Time's man of the year, so dere ya go!
Does anyone take this shit seriously? Miss Universe contests still going, Oscar awards, etc etc.
Get a life people: why do we revere people like this? Cuomo was at one time being mentioned for President; now you couldn't get someone to stand beside him.
Sheeiiiiiit.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday December 13, @09:59PM
Because grifters will always suck up to awful people if they think it will get them money and/or power.
As for your subject line, I'll point out it's apparently OK to rape kids if you're rich, if the complete lack of consequences for Jeffrey Epstein's clientele is anything to go on.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 13, @09:44PM (3 children)
https://www.cbsnews.com/pictures/time-person-of-the-year/ [cbsnews.com]
Lemme see - there was Adolph.
Maybe I'm prejudiced, but Khrushchev surprises me.
King Faisal
Ayatollah Khomeini
There was BUSH?!?! TWICE?!??!?! WTF? Hell I missed that one.
While we're on US politicians, there was Obama. Twice, again. I see a trend here . . .
Alright, I hate Gates, but maybe he almost deserved Creature of the Year? As long as he keeps all the skeletons in the closet.
Putin? Ohhhhh-kaaayyyyyyy, mebbe.
Mark Frickin' Suckerberg.
Trump.
Merkel.
Saint Greta Thunberg? Again, WTF?
Last year it was Sleepy/Creepy Joe and his Kameltoe sharing the limelight. The child molester and the slave driver from Cali.
If the being named Man of the Year, weren't so cheapened by the names above, I'm sure that Musk would be proud of himself.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Monday December 13, @09:47PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday December 13, @09:53PM
Thanks for the reminder. Now, tell me again, why do people proudly proclaim themselves to be "influencers" on Youtube, etc? They want to stand beside these historical picks?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday December 13, @09:53PM
On the other hand the person of the year doesn't have to be good or well liked or anything of the sort. It just have to be some kind of figure of importance for the last year or so in question. After all it will be hard to find someone that is liked and loved by all.