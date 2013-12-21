Study shows critical need to reduce use of road salt in winter, suggests best practices:
Usage varies by state, but the amount of salt applied to icy roads annually in some regions can vary between approximately 3 and 18 pounds of salt per square meter, which is only about the size of a small kitchen table.
As the use of deicing salts has tripled over the past 45 years, salt concentrations are increasing dramatically in streams, rivers, lakes and other sources of freshwater.
Overuse of road salts to melt away snow and ice is threatening human health and the environment as they wash into drinking water sources, and new research from The University of Toledo spotlights the urgent need for policy makers and environmental managers to adopt a variety of solutions.
The study titled "Road Salts, Human Safety and the Rising Salinity of Our Fresh Waters" is published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment and presents how road salts hurt ecology, contaminate drinking water supplies and mobilize harmful chemicals, such as radon, mercury and lead, and then lays out suggested best management practices.
"The magnitude of the road salt contamination issue is substantial and requires immediate attention," said Dr. Bill Hintz, assistant professor of ecology at UToledo and lead author of the research based out of the UToledo Lake Erie Center. "Given that road deicers reduce car accidents by more than 78%, we worked to strike a careful balance between human safety and mitigating the negative environmental and health impacts triggered by dumping salt on our streets and highways to keep people safe and traffic moving."
In one major example, the researchers say overuse of road salts likely contributed to higher levels of corrosive chloride in the water supply in Flint, Mich., in 2014, leading to the release of lead from water distribution pipes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @02:56AM
Did this info come from a doc, or a top doc?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @03:18AM
Around here they used to use sand, but a decade or so ago they switched to salt and all the cars immediately started rusting. I don't remember why they switched. Not only did the sand work better, it lasted longer. Once the salt gets to the road surface, it stops working. Sand works for a week until it all just gets swept away.
Parking lots are even worse, they look like chalk after every little snowfall, but they still ice over because the salt isn't applied evenly and the snow just falls on top of it anyway.
All that said, not sure how it's supposed to affect radon, which is a noble gas.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday December 14, @03:19AM
https://html.duckduckgo.com/html?q=beet%20juice%20ice [duckduckgo.com]
Just a thought for the brainstorming session. This solution may be too messy. Pun intended.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday December 14, @03:53AM
These guys in Colorado use various types of salt.
Magnesium Chloride is the most popular one now. They spray it on the roads. It makes the roads look wet. They use it on the major highways all over the state. It sticks to the roads and doesn't wash off easily. It is applied by a large set of spray nozels the width of a lane of traffic. As a driver, it can seem like a teflon coating. It eventually washes off but over a period of 12 hours, instead of immediately (at least that is the idea). Because it can be "spot applied" and it doesn't bounce of the road or get washed off immediately after application, it is called "environmentally friendly" and "safer." Just a note. While Mag-Chloride is the most used in Colorado, Sodium Chloride and Sand are also used, and many times mixed at different ratios depending on the terrain, altitude and temperature.
While a good bit of that is true in a relative fashion, it can still have noticeable effects on the environment. Along most of the main roads, especially in the mountains west of Denver, or East of Grand Junction, you'll notice a whole lot of brown and/or dead trees right along the road in places, especially in the spring and early summer. It is clear that the salts are having an effect on the trees. I don't think that it takes a genius to figure out that if it is washing off the road and hurting/killing some trees, that it can end up in the creeks and rivers that most of the mountain roads follow. Granted, we aren't having major die offs of fish every spring, but this is certainly one component of the issues these river environments have to deal with.
Once you get outside of Colorado, especially in places where it doesn't snow as much, think Texas or Arkansas, they'll just use straight up Sodium Chloride crystals. In places where you get little snowfall, you will have to apply salts less, but they tend to be more messy, which requires more of the product. This can have have a larger impact per application.
I'd love to see less of these salts used. in so many places, the roads would be clear within 24 hours of the storm ending by simply plowing and letting mother nature takes its course. The weatherman could even give the local Department of Transportation insight on whether the storm will be followed by a week of 20F's or 50F's.
Of course the reality to all of this is that as long as there are cars, and people insist on their right to drive no matter the road conditions or their skill level, 95% of the United States will never change what they are doing and will likely argue that the person that did this study is un-american because you can't fix perfect.
Sorry, I digress...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @04:02AM
All we need to do is warm up the planet until there is no more snow. Problem solved.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @04:05AM
Propose alternatives, instead just whining.