Disrupting Spycraft: Always-On Surveillance Is Prompting Massive Changes In Covert Operations:
The spies are back to complaining that the always-on digital world and the omnipresence of surveillance devices (both public and private) is making it difficult to do spy stuff.
Last January, sources were telling Yahoo that it's no longer enough to carry around a few fake documents to get past customs and engage in spycraft -- not when the cover identities are bereft of the digital detritus generated by simply existing in a connected world. And it's difficult to move about unobserved when every street light, business, and front porch has a camera attached to it, monitoring activity 24/7/365.
The report also noted that online access to a large variety of information also made it more difficult to engage in covert activities. Russian counterintelligence agents were apparently able to sniff out CIA agents working in US embassies by looking for things like prior postings in certain countries, pay bumps for hazardous work, or mismatches in salary for employees with similar titles. Some of this investigative work could be achieved by utilizing open source information gleaned from government sites and professional-oriented platforms like LinkedIn. Data from the massive Office of Personnel Management hack likely filled in the rest of the details.
It isn't all losses, though. The same surveillance apparati that made it difficult for covert operatives to maintain cover also made it easier for them to track their targets. But the overall tone of the report was that undercover work needed to undergo an extensive overhaul or it would be rendered almost entirely useless.
It's been almost two years since that report was released. Since then, surveillance tech has become even more ubiquitous, with governments and private citizens alike installing more cameras and monitoring other people's movements and activities more frequently.
Peak performance is using the enemy's own systems against them. Blame every idiot middle manager who has insisted on "seeing the metrics on my BlackBerry, now." Multiply this by "social media" innovation by "geniuses"... all a recipe for total disaster.
Uncovering an operative's posting history on SoylentNews would also be a major tell on which covert agency they were working for.
I recommend put every legitimate spy on some kind of identification whitelist and distribute this to all systems required to ignore activities of spies...
Should be easy for fresh new woke staff at NSA/CIA/DIA/whatever...
Wherever there's secrecy, there's cheating and corruption. When fools infest government, they do expedient but unethical things that only an idiot could think would accomplish goals such as scaring potential adversaries into being meek and submissive. Instead, for imagining that a neutral was or would be an adversary, and pulling something dirty in a preemptive attempt at intimidation, they make that neutral into an adversary. Making it impossible to pull off a covert operation ought to curtail a lot of the shenanigans.
There was a Russian counterintelligence guy whose name I'll remember right after I click "Submit" who was doing this as far back as the 1960s and 1970s. He was able to weed out CIA plants with unerring accuracy by looking for differences between e.g. genuine diplomatic staff and intelligence agents posing as diplomatic staff. After the collapse of the Soviet Union the US offered him pretty much anything he wanted in exchange for his cooperation, but he told them to take a hike.
So this has been going on for decades, the only thing that's changed is that now you can search on LinkedIn rather than having to collect public documents from the US State Department on diplomatic postings and the like.