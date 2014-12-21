from the send-out-your-kid dept.
Toyota owners have to pay $8/mo to keep using their key fob for remote start
Automakers keep trying to get a piece of that sweet, sweet subscription income. Now, it's Toyota's turn.
Nearly every car company offers some sort of subscriptionpackage, and Toyota has one called Remote Connect. The service offers the usual fare, letting owners use an app to remotely lock their doors, for example, or if they own a plug-in vehicle, to precondition the interior. But as some complimentary subscriptions for Remote Connect come to an end, Toyota owners are getting an unexpected surprise—they can no longer use their key fob to remote-start their vehicles.
In terms of technology, this remote-start feature is no different from using the fob to unlock the car. The fobs use a short-range radio transmitter to send the car a signal that is encrypted with rolling codes. The car then decrypts the signal and performs the requested action, whether it's to lock or unlock the doors, beep the horn, or start the engine. RF key fobs have been around since the 1980s, and GM added a factory-installed remote-start option in 2004 (no subscription needed).
Key fob remote start has nothing to do with an app, nor does the car or the fob communicate with any servers managed by Toyota.
Toyota has been offering factory-installed remote start on 2018 and newer vehicles equipped with Audio Plus or Premium Audio. To use it, owners have to be within 50 feet of the vehicle and double-press the fob's lock button before holding the lock button down for a few seconds.
Yet recently, as 2018 Toyotas have passed their third birthday, owners have been discovering that the fob's functionality is dependent on maintaining an active Remote Connect subscription. Vehicles equipped with Audio Plus receive a free three-year "trial," while Premium Audio vehicles receive 10 years. Once those subscriptions expire, though, the key fob remote start stops working. Toyota didn't change the rules, though that detail was buried in the fine print. When the time comes, Toyota simply cuts off access to one of the functions on the key fob already in the owner's possession. To get the feature back, owners have to pony up $8 per month or $80 per year.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday December 14, @11:27AM (1 child)
I suspect that with all the negative publicity this is getting Toyota will soon issue a "we fixed a bug that made your remote start quit working".
If not, a lot of people won't even look at Toyota when it's time for a new car.
Forget the past, ya can't change it. Forget the future, ya can't predict it. Forget the present, I didn't get you one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @11:34AM
It's a federal felony to install your own car starter to circumvent their access control. DMCA for the win.
I bet nobody considered that consequence. The DMCA just says, circumvent, which usong an alternative system to start your car definitely does.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @11:35AM (1 child)
So, how do they enable/disable this feature, if there is no calling home?
Seems slower than a normal remote key. For my car I just need to press the button once and the car unlocks within 1 second (almost instantly). Even using a normal key seems faster than this.
So, that's Toyotas price for laziness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 14, @11:41AM
I'm betting they're lying. That's how. You show me a system that doesn't ultimately connect with their servers, either via a cell modem, or a dealer interface...
Otherwise, how could they disable it if you already have it active, unless it always had a ticking time bomb in it.
Physics requires some communication in order to enforce this. Marketing are liars.