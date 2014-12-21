Mini-jet found near Milky Way's supermassive black hole:
Our Milky Way's central black hole has a leak. This supermassive black hole looks like it still has the vestiges of a blowtorch-like jet dating back several thousand years. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope hasn't photographed the phantom jet but has helped find circumstantial evidence that it is still pushing feebly into a huge hydrogen cloud and then splattering, like the narrow stream from a hose aimed into a pile of sand.
This is further evidence that the black hole, with a mass of 4.1 million Suns, is not a sleeping monster but periodically hiccups as stars and gas clouds fall into it. Black holes draw some material into a swirling, orbiting accretion disk where some of the infalling material is swept up into outflowing jets that are collimated by the black hole's powerful magnetic fields. The narrow "searchlight beams" are accompanied by a flood of deadly ionizing radiation.
"The central black hole is dynamically variable and is currently powered down," said Gerald Cecil of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Cecil pieced together, like a jigsaw puzzle, multiwavelength observations from a variety of telescopes that suggest the black hole burps out mini-jets every time it swallows something hefty, like a gas cloud. His multinational team's research has just been published in the Astrophysical Journal.
In 2013 evidence for a stubby southern jet near the black hole came from X-rays detected by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and radio waves detected by the Jansky Very Large Array telescope in Socorro, New Mexico. This jet too appears to be plowing into gas near the black hole.
This caused Gerald Cecil, a professor in the physics and astronomy department at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, to question if there may be another jet radiating from the black hole in another direction.
Data taken from ground and space-based telescopes, including the Hubble Space Telescope, across multiple wavelengths of light essentially allowed Cecil to see an otherwise invisible and glowing hot bubble of gas that lined up about 35 light-years away from the black hole, as well as an expanding knot of gas that is only 15 light-years away.
When the jets strike gas clouds in the galaxy, the clouds react to the heat by expanding. Material within the gas clouds cause the jet to bend and split off into streams.
[...] The anticipated images of the black hole's shadow made with the National Science Foundation's Event Horizon Telescope may reveal where and how the jet is launched.
