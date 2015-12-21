from the most-people-avoid-jobs-they'd-suck-at dept.
Personality Traits Predict Performance Differently Across Different Jobs:
"Although past studies made statements about the effects of personality traits on job performance in general, the specifics of these relationships really depend on the job," said Michael Wilmot, assistant professor of management in the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas. "More interesting findings exist when we take a deeper look at performance within the different jobs."
Wilmot and Deniz Ones, professor of psychology at the University of Minnesota, combined multiple meta-analyses of the five big personality traits — conscientiousness, extraversion, openness, agreeableness and neuroticism — and examined their effect on job performance. Meta-analysis is a process used to systematically merge multiple independent findings using statistical methods to calculate an overall effect.
The researchers indexed these personality trait relationships across nine major occupational groups — clerical, customer service, healthcare, law enforcement, management, military, professional, sales, and skilled/semiskilled. They accounted for job complexity and what occupational experts rate as the relevance of these personality traits to job requirements.
Overall, Wilmot and Ones found that relationships between personality traits and performance varied greatly across the nine major occupational groups. The main source of these differences pertained to occupational complexity.
Conscientiousness predicted performance in all jobs. However, its effect was stronger in jobs with low and medium levels of cognitive demands and weaker in highly cognitively demanding jobs. Extraversion was stronger in jobs with medium levels of cognitive complexity.
Other traits showed stronger effects when they were more relevant to specific occupational requirements. For example, agreeableness predicted better in healthcare jobs and extraversion predicted better in sales and management jobs.
In all, results suggested that jobs with moderate occupational complexity might be ideal — the "goldilocks range," as Wilmot says — for relying on personality traits to predict job performance.
The researchers also compared the empirical findings to occupational experts' ratings of the relevance of personality traits to job performance. They found the ratings to be mostly accurate. For a majority of the occupational groups — 77%, specifically — the two most highly rated traits matched the two most highly predictive traits revealed in the meta-analyses.
Journal Reference:
Michael P. Wilmot, Deniz S. Ones. Occupational characteristics moderate personality–performance relations in major occupational groups. Journal of Vocational Behavior, 2021; 131: 103655 (DOI: 10.1016/j.jvb.2021.103655)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @11:08AM (1 child)
when MBA and Psych types get together, no good may come, there must be a meta-correlation to prove that!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @11:34AM
"For example, agreeableness predicted better in healthcare jobs and extraversion predicted better in sales and management jobs."
It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure that out. An introvert would not make a good salesman. An asshole wouldn't make a good healthcare worker.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @11:35AM (3 children)
I love working with machines. There's a definite correct and incorrect, and this suits my personality. I make a terrible manager, because people interactions requirean enormous amount of energy for this introvert. If you make me manage people, I het grumpy and they get unhappy.
Unfortunately, sometimes my only recourse has been to resign to avoid a promotion I don't want. I'm good at machines, throw machines at me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @11:56AM (2 children)
I enjoy working with normal people. Sometimes people facing jobs have you work with the contract customer who is a domineering, impossible asshole. Some jobs put you in a bad position for dealing with people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @12:11PM
I think that if you didn't have me managing you, and we were just co-workers at the same level, you'd consider me, "normal", because I'd find it much easier to have a relaxed relationship with you. If you had me as your boss, you'd probably think I was an asshole, and I wouldn't fault you. It stresses me out, and neither of us need that, so I avoid management roles.
What I have as expectations around my own performance are fantastic for my boss, because stuff gets done, and it gets done right, and without any delay. If I'm put in a positition where I have to expect (and be the designated person to expect) something from you, and I bring those same expectations to the table, we're both going to be frustrated and unhappy when things don't go as planned.
Since I don't actually dislike you, I try to avoid having to be your manager. Then we can get along like normal people. Management is just not a skill I have (and interpersonal relationships are difficult at best). Frankly, for a lifetime of working on it, I'm still pretty lousy (better than I used to be...).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @12:11PM
Reminds me of the time I was a manager at an auto repair shop... Cuntstomers (the asshole ones) would bring their car back trying to get free work saying "it never did that before you worked on it" and after a while of hearing the same BS I started saying "my dog died yesterday... never did that before"