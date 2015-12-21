from the many-hours-to-be-lost-just-browsing dept.
"The Google Earth of Biology" – Visually Stunning Tree of All Known Life Unveiled Online:
The OneZoom explorer – available at onezoom.org – maps the connections between 2.2 million living species, the closest thing yet to a single view of all species known to science. The interactive tree of life allows users to zoom in to any species and explore its relationships with others, in a seamless visualisation on a single web page. The explorer also includes images of over 85,000 species, plus, where known, their vulnerability to extinction.
OneZoom was developed by Imperial College London biodiversity researcher Dr. James Rosindell and University of Oxford evolutionary biologist Dr. Yan Wong. In a paper published today in Methods in Ecology and Evolution, Drs Wong and Rosindell present the result of over ten years of work, gradually creating what they regard as "the Google Earth of biology."
Dr. Wong, from the Big Data Institute at the University of Oxford, said: "By developing new algorithms for visualization and data processing, and combining them with 'big data' gathered from multiple sources, we've created something beautiful. It allows people to find their favorite living things, be they golden moles or giant sequoias, and see how evolutionary history connects them together to create a giant tree of all life on Earth."
Dr. Rosindell, from the Department of Life Sciences at Imperial, said: "We have worked hard to make the tree easy to explore for everyone, and we also hope to send a powerful message: that much of our biodiversity is under threat."
The 'leaves' representing each species on the tree are color-coded depending on their risk of extinction: green for not threatened, red for threatened, and black for recently extinct. However, most of the leaves on the tree are grey, meaning they have not been evaluated, or scientists don't have enough data to know their extinction risk. Even among the species described by science, only a tiny fraction have been studied or have a known risk of extinction.
[...] Dr. Rosindell said: "With OneZoom, we hope to give people a completely new way to appreciate evolutionary history and the vastness of life on Earth in all its beauty."
Journal Reference:
Yan Wong, James Rosindell. Dynamic visualisation of million‐tip trees: The OneZoom project [open], Methods in Ecology and Evolution (DOI: 10.1111/2041-210X.13766)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 15, @04:30PM
Let's hope that it isn't the Google Earth of Biology. If so, it will be discontinued sooner, or later. And, it will be monetized and track us everywhere we go.
That said, OneZoom is pretty awesome. I spent a couple hours last evening, finding cool stuff.
The only aspect of OneZoom I find that isn't all that good: When you click something to learn more, you get an overlay from - wait for it - Wikipedia! With all the work that obviously went into OneZoom, you might expect outside links to point at scientific papers. I guess it's alright though. Like any other search, a person has the option of following links away from Wikipedia, to find more authoritative and more credible information. What OneZoom does, and does well, is to draw a really nice graphic, showing how things are all related on the tree of life.
