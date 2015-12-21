Workforce management solutions provider Kronos has suffered a ransomware attack that will likely disrupt many of their cloud-based solutions for weeks.

[...] "As we previously communicated, late on Saturday, December 11, 2021, we became aware of unusual activity impacting UKG [(Ultimate Kronos Group)] solutions using Kronos Private Cloud," disclosed Bob Hughes, Executive Vice President for UKG.

"We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, and have determined that this is a ransomware incident affecting the Kronos Private Cloud—the portion of our business where UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions are deployed."

UKG solutions that are not using the Kronos Private Cloud are unaffected, including UKG Pro, UKG Ready, and UKG Dimensions.

[...] While not much else is known about the attack, this disruption of services comes at a terrible time for customers getting ready for holiday vacations, bonus payments, and a limited workforce.

An affected customer has told BleepingComputer that they will now have to go back to using spreadsheets and paper and pencil to cut checks and monitor timekeeping for the time being.