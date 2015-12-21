from the too-many-eggs-in-one-basket? dept.
Kronos ransomware attack may cause weeks of HR solutions downtime:
Workforce management solutions provider Kronos has suffered a ransomware attack that will likely disrupt many of their cloud-based solutions for weeks.
[...] "As we previously communicated, late on Saturday, December 11, 2021, we became aware of unusual activity impacting UKG [(Ultimate Kronos Group)] solutions using Kronos Private Cloud," disclosed Bob Hughes, Executive Vice President for UKG.
"We took immediate action to investigate and mitigate the issue, and have determined that this is a ransomware incident affecting the Kronos Private Cloud—the portion of our business where UKG Workforce Central, UKG TeleStaff, Healthcare Extensions, and Banking Scheduling Solutions are deployed."
UKG solutions that are not using the Kronos Private Cloud are unaffected, including UKG Pro, UKG Ready, and UKG Dimensions.
[...] While not much else is known about the attack, this disruption of services comes at a terrible time for customers getting ready for holiday vacations, bonus payments, and a limited workforce.
An affected customer has told BleepingComputer that they will now have to go back to using spreadsheets and paper and pencil to cut checks and monitor timekeeping for the time being.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday December 15, @08:13PM (1 child)
Oh no! Not HR! Whatever will we do ...
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday December 15, @08:25PM
well, since in many small companies, HR often approve time sheets and that is what triggers payroll.. does "your pay" count as important?
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Wednesday December 15, @08:16PM (1 child)
Management: "Cloud solutions are the future"
Anyone else (except MBA-types trying to make a name pushing 'new'): "Cloud solutions are more vulnerable and rental models end up costing more in the long run"
Management: "Cloud solutions are the future"
Ransomware builders and blackmailers and other not-nice types: [rub hands in anticipation]
"I guess once you start doubting, there's no end to it." -Batou, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 15, @08:53PM
Yep, you summarized it perfectly.
The only reason for not believing in it (Marxism) is that it doesn't work. - Thomas Sowell
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 15, @08:40PM
Like Twitter.
Or Facebook.
OMG that would have heralded the end of the world.
New Years Resolution 2022: don't not never use no not confusing quintuple negatives.