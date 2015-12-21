from the yet-I-feel-no-sympathy dept.
What is a NFT - Non fungible token?. And if that doesn't help try this for a less headache-inducing explanation.
'Bored Ape' NFT worth $284,495 accidentally sells for just $2,844:
A distracted trader accidentally sold a non-fungible token (NFT) for a hundredth of its market price.
NFTs are the latest cryptocurrency phenomenon to go mainstream. In the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, verifiable assets that are easy to trade on the blockchain.
The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 pieces of digital NFT art living on the ethereum (eth) blockchain. On Saturday, the owner of such a piece of art accidentally sold his NFT for a fraction of what it was worth.
Max, who goes by the username maxnaut, said the mistake happened after "a lapse of concentration" when he accidentally listed the NFT for 0.75 eth ($2,844) instead of 75 eth ($284,495).
[...] Virtual art has been created, and talked about, for years. But now, thanks to endorsement from celebrities as diverse as Elon Musk, Lindsay Lohan and Steve Aoki, online buzz in art and cryptocurrency circles, and, perhaps most importantly, blockchain technology, it has not only entered the mainstream -- it is generating huge sums of money for digital artists and online collectors.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @01:39PM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 15, @01:43PM
More likely maxnaut wanted some actual cash and this was the way to get it, instead of doing a sham trade with his buddies.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday December 15, @01:58PM (2 children)
Right there in the story:
Yeah... Exactly the same reaction as if he had lost a bunch of money in Sim City or something. If it had been something of true value, he'd have been kicking himself and he would have had an earful from his floor manager, or possibly a call from his bank for losing $281K. But it ain't real so it's okay...
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Wednesday December 15, @02:16PM (1 child)
More likely he's rich enough that losing a few hundred thousand dollars in assets just isn't a big deal.
The article says it was his after all, so a floor manager would have nothing to say about it, and like stocks and other "paper assets" his bank probably wouldn't be involved to even know about it.
None of which to say the actual value of a make-believe asset is anything like the price - but at this point I'm painfully bored of arguing the difference between price and value (hint - water is the most valuable substance on Earth).
NFTs don't even have the legally backed value of a copyright - they're just one particular digital copy of something that may have countless other "unapproved" digital copies in circulation. The ultimate expression of grossly inflated artificial scarcity. They *might* have a license attached to them as well, which is theoretically worth something, but it sounds like for the most part such licenses don't actually grant any rights that you wouldn't get with a legally purchased physical copy without any licenses.
(Score: 2) by helel on Wednesday December 15, @02:44PM
If my understanding is correct NFT's aren't even a single copy, they are a link to a single copy which may or may not be there when you follow it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 15, @03:06PM
I've got a bridge to sell you
