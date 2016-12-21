from the not-Sudoku dept.
It's a newspaper puzzle that's like Sudoku, except it's impossible... They call it "The Challenger" puzzle — but when the newspaper leaves out a crucial instruction, you can end up searching forever for a unique solution which doesn't exist!
"If you're thinking 'This could be a 9 or an 8....' — you're right!" complains Lou Cabron. "Everyone's a winner today! Just start scribbling in numbers! And you'd be a fool to try to keep narrowing them down by, say, using your math and logic skills. A fool like me..." (A fool who once solved a Sudoku puzzle entirely in his head.) But two hours of frustration later — and one night of bad dreams — he's stumbled onto the web page of Dr. Robert J. Lopez, an emeritus math professor in Indiana, who's calculated that in fact Challenge puzzles can have up to 190 solutions... and in fact, there's more than one solution for more than 97 of them!
At the end of the day, it becomes an appreciation for the local newspaper, and the puzzles they run next to the funnies. But with a friendly reminder "that they ought to honor and respect that love — by always providing the complete instructions."
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 16, @10:22AM
That isn't entirely true. A properly formatted sudoku should only have one unique solution. But some of the once printed in magazines don't. They don't check those, they are just computer generated and they don't check for multiple solutions. It's not that uncommon to find "hard" once that have multiple solutions cause they have not been properly created, or they lack enough starting clues. So eventually you'll end up with having a couple of squares that can be more or less interchangeable, thus creating multiple valid solutions. Or I guess if you will creating invalid Sudoku systems.
I have not seen this "challenger" puzzles in any magazines here yet. They sort of look like magic-squares. Not sure if it's an actual thing or some joke considering he seems to go on a bit about how they left out all the instructions, even tho not telling you there are or might be multiple solutions isn't really an instruction you should need. While nice to know it's not really needed to resolve it, it's just you might not look for more then one solution. Certainly not so if you fill it out with ink.