ExoMars discovers hidden water in Mars' Grand Canyon
The ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter has spotted significant amounts of water at the heart of Mars' dramatic canyon system, Valles Marineris.
The water, which is hidden beneath Mars' surface, was found by the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO)'s FREND instrument, which is mapping the hydrogen – a measure of water content – in the uppermost metre of Mars' soil.
While water is known to exist on Mars, most is found in the planet's cold polar regions as ice. Water ice is not found exposed at the surface near the equator, as temperatures here are not cold enough for exposed water ice to be stable.
[...] "FREND revealed an area with an unusually large amount of hydrogen in the colossal Valles Marineris canyon system: assuming the hydrogen we see is bound into water molecules, as much as 40% of the near-surface material in this region appears to be water."
The water-rich area is about the size of the Netherlands and overlaps with the deep valleys of Candor Chaos, part of the canyon system considered promising in our hunt for water on Mars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 16, @07:01PM
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Thursday December 16, @07:25PM (1 child)
Wonderful news, assuming it's actually water.
Not only are temperatures a lot more stable and mild near the equator - those steep valley walls make for great radiation shielding. After all, your habitat can feature nice big picture windows to make things feel more spacious, just so long as you don't have a line-of-sight with the sky to let radiation in.
With walls several km high as a backdrop you could have a pretty substantial view while still not revealing the sky. Much nicer than putting a man-made wall a short distance away like with some plans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 16, @08:13PM
Why would you even want windows at all?