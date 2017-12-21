from the Brrrrr! dept.
Inside the brand new royal suite at Sweden's ice hotel:
(CNN) — It's undoubtedly one of the coolest hotels in the world, and Sweden's ICEHOTEL has just launched its 32nd incarnation with a touch of royal magic.
The world's first hotel built out of snow and ice has unveiled a brand new suite designed by Prince Carl Philip Bernadotte, or Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and his business partner Oscar Kylberg.
Named "Midsummer Night's Dream," the deluxe suite features floral elements and plants, a first for the iconic hotel, which is located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic circle in Jukkasjärvi.
[...] "Well, what better way to show the true character of the ice than to encapsulate the most delicate and beautiful Swedish midsummer flowers in an arctic environment? For us Swedes, midsummer, and especially midsummer's night, is filled with myth and legend." the pair said in a statement.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Friday December 17, @08:59AM
The normal rooms are or was about $500 a night if I recall. It's not really as cold as one might expect, or I guess you just get used to it. Also the copious amounts of Absolut vodka shots helped to keep the feeling or warmth going. Not sure what to think about the new suite from the images, dried flowers suspended in ice.
But I guess this is what you have to resort to when you won't ever become King. After all his older sister, the future queen, would have to die and all her children to. So outlook not so good in that department. Instead he does what all royal brats of Europe does, race fast cars and marry a bimbo from a (reality) tv-show. Mom and Dad and the family name bought him a job so it's not like he has anything to worry about.