(CNN) — It's undoubtedly one of the coolest hotels in the world, and Sweden's ICEHOTEL has just launched its 32nd incarnation with a touch of royal magic.

The world's first hotel built out of snow and ice has unveiled a brand new suite designed by Prince Carl Philip Bernadotte, or Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, and his business partner Oscar Kylberg.

Named "Midsummer Night's Dream," the deluxe suite features floral elements and plants, a first for the iconic hotel, which is located 200 kilometers north of the Arctic circle in Jukkasjärvi.

[...] "Well, what better way to show the true character of the ice than to encapsulate the most delicate and beautiful Swedish midsummer flowers in an arctic environment? For us Swedes, midsummer, and especially midsummer's night, is filled with myth and legend." the pair said in a statement.