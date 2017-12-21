from the would-justice-be-a-sentence-to-a-month-of-4x-daily-doses-and-then-no-more? dept.
Judge overturns deal giving Purdue Pharma's Sackler family civil immunity from opioid claims:
A federal judge has upended the bankruptcy plan of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, saying the billionaire Sackler family that created the company could not be released from legal claims over the opioid epidemic.
In a 142-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York said that the controversial provision to grant the Sackler family members immunity from thousands of lawsuits over the public health crisis is "inconsistent" with the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, disagreeing with the court that had approved the approximately $4.5 billion agreement in the fall.
After the decision, the company announced it would appeal. The chairman of the company's board, Steve Miller, said in a statement that the ruling would "delay and perhaps end the ability of creditors, communities, and individuals to receive billions in value to abate the opioid crisis."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @02:02PM (1 child)
What is it with psychopaths who say the exact opposite of the truth? Like, not even just lying. Deliberately, point-by-point inverting the truth as if with a boolean NOT operation.
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Friday December 17, @02:08PM
And they even forgot to turn the and into or. DeMorgan. Sheesh.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday December 17, @02:04PM (1 child)
These people need to be stripped of all their wealth and tossed into the Uncle Sam Inn for several years.
Forget the past, ya can't change it. Forget the future, ya can't predict it. Forget the present, I didn't get you one
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @02:15PM