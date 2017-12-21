from the get-the-lead-out dept.
Biden administration announces plan to replace 100% of lead pipes in US homes
The Biden administration on Thursday announced a "whole of government strategy" to remove dangerous lead from Americans' drinking water, including billions of dollars to begin replacing 100% of the lead pipes servicing the nation's homes.
Environmental groups praised the plan, which includes a promise to begin the process of strengthening the nation's drinking water standards to reflect the science showing that lead is toxic for children at any level.
But lawyers at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), which has been leading efforts to fight lead, said they worry that the plan lacks a solid timeline and fails to deliver enforceable requirements.
The set of actions announced by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) included the release of the first $2.9bn of $15bn approved in Biden's infrastructure plan for local water agencies to begin replacing lead pipes and called for the efforts to focus on the low-income communities who face the most risk of lead poisoning. It also listed 15 new actions across 10 federal agencies to address lead dangers from both water and paint.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:15PM (2 children)
I felt a disturbance in the alt-right media as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I hope something terrible has happened (to them); it would serve them right.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DannyB on Friday December 17, @10:33PM (1 child)
What we need is some sane country like the UK to send the US an emergency airlift of education, thought control and dark sarcasm.
New Years Resolution 2022: don't not never use no not confusing quintuple negatives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:25PM
Also training how to pronouce Worcestershire.
Woos-Ta-Cester-Chester-Shur Shire.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Snotnose on Friday December 17, @10:17PM (9 children)
The guy has already shown he doesn't care about the deficit. After adding 3.5 trillion to it, what's another few billion?
Not saying this isn't a good thing, but how the hell ya gonna pay for it?
Forget the past, ya can't change it. Forget the future, ya can't predict it. Forget the present, I didn't get you one
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:20PM (1 child)
The Treasury Dept. owns printing presses. Just print more money!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:27PM
Works for making tax cuts too!
(Score: 5, Informative) by DannyB on Friday December 17, @10:23PM (3 children)
It is funny that now that Biden is in office, all of a sudden the debt suddenly matters to some people.
Trump’s most enduring legacy could be the historic rise in the national debt [washingtonpost.com]
Donald Trump Built a National Debt So Big (Even Before the Pandemic) That It’ll Weigh Down the Economy for Years [propublica.org]
Google "trump deficit" easily turns up many more links.
New Years Resolution 2022: don't not never use no not confusing quintuple negatives.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:35PM (2 children)
Under Biden has inflation gone through the roof. The highest in decades. The Democrats' spending is the direct and obvious cause, and this level of inflation makes everyone poorer.
(Score: 2) by fishybell on Friday December 17, @10:56PM
Ah, yes, truisms vs. evidence.
While the pandemic bills that gave cash directly to citizens definitely added to the current inflation problems, it wasn't the only thing, or even necessarily the main thing. There might have been a slight pandemic that induced problems with global supply chains as well. That might have had something to do with it.
But yes, let us spout the truism of "direct and obvious cause" without any evidence.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:57PM
Yeah, like covid never happened - damn virus must be democratic conspiracy or something.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by srobert on Friday December 17, @10:36PM (1 child)
I was a plumber when they were still making solder with lead content that was frequently used on pipes that carried drinking water. We were supposed to use the tin-antimony solder, but I'm sure that some of my colleagues got them mixed up, since I nearly did so myself on several occasions.
Interesting fun fact on the etymology of "plumber" and "plumbing". They come from the Latin "plumb", meaning lead. Notice the chemical symbol for lead is Pb. The Roman empire may have suffered through a period when many of it's leadership had succumbed to lead poisoning because of the use of lead pipes in the homes of wealthy Romans. Maybe it's not so bad for modern America because lead pipes are only in the homes of plebeians.
Whenever we want to build another aircraft carrier no body says, "How you gonna pay for that?". Maybe a better question is "How are we gonna pay for failing to replace lead pipes in homes?".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:33PM
The same way we paid for clean water, sewage, environmental protection, medicare, work safety, etc.
Or is fixing lead pipes just TOO big?
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:53PM
Tax bezoses and musks.
(Score: 1) by krokodilerian on Friday December 17, @10:58PM
What year is this, how are there still lead pipes installed? There are pipes left from the 1920s, or something like that?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @10:59PM (4 children)
So... they're claiming that being unwealthy increases your susceptibility to lead poisoning? Or that an increase in wealth increases your resistance to heavy metals?
Wtf is going on with these people?
It's _old_ communities (New England, especially non-new construction) that face the most likelihood of having lead water pipes. The projects around me are all new construction. They don't have to worry about lead. My property is 120 years old. _I_ have to worry about lead pipes and water feed, not the poor.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Friday December 17, @11:30PM
As a whole, the poor are statistically more likely to live in places where the lead pipes have never been replaced or lined. You may be an outlier or the municipal water pipes may have been lined. In any event, you can get that tested fairly easily.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by Username on Friday December 17, @11:32PM (2 children)
They are insinuating that all black people are poor and all white people are rich and oppressive. Been their montra for the past few years. Biden even said it out loud. This is most likely targeting michigan's black population that aren't going to vote for the D guy since they can't even drink their water in the D ran town. Cant have that D go R in the midterms.
But, yeah, all the money will just get sent to hunteresque type contractors, and nothing will get done.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:38PM
We could invade Iraq again... Terrists etc. That still work?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:47PM
I'm sure you have a direct quote to cite then. Not like it matters, no one wanted the old racist grandpa but DNC corruption gave us no choice. As long as conservatives remain batshit insane willing to go all Jihad on liberals it is unlikely we'll be able to break the corporate grip on US politics.
I'm sure your hunteresque comment includes the 4 years of Donny's nepotism with his children. You'll totally condemn them, any minute now..........
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:09PM (2 children)
The Trump administration rejected the advice of experts, instead allowing lead pipes to remain in infrastructure [chicagotribune.com] for many more decades and, in some cases, indefinitely. Many of these lead pipes are in areas with poorer people and disproportionately minority populations.
Right wingers will certainly tell us that the Trump administration's actions to allow lead pipes to remain was to protect us from economic damage, and regulating that lead pipes be replaced is Marxism. They will tell us that individuals have a choice about whether to buy homes in areas with lead pipes, and that the free market can solve this problem better than Marxist government regulations. Because many of the lead pipes that need to be replaced are in neighborhoods with large minority populations, right wingers will say that this is the result of critical race theory being taught in schools, and that it must be stopped. Right wingers know that replacing lead pipes is just more Marxism and critical race theory, and that we must not interfere in the free market. Isn't that right, Runaway and khallow?
I now await my troll mod. :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:32PM
How proudly and prominently they display their ignorance and hypocrisy is about the only fun oart of the rightwing extremists. It will swuftly become less fun when they ramp up their domestic terrorism.
Good news is the corporatocracy is trying to reign in the crazy they unleashed with even Mitch McFuckle saying the 1/6 investigations need to uncover the truth behind the attack. Of course he waited until it was clear that 1/6 failed and became an albatross around the GOP neck. Expected from that evil twisted fucker, but will it shock any of the rightwing nutters back to reality? Or will they double down and go full not-sees.
(Score: 2) by Username on Friday December 17, @11:35PM
I didn't know Trump was indefinitely President.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 17, @11:42PM
A democrat did something good for the country. Expect lots if complaining from selfish conservatives who were instructed to be mad about it.
What idiots. This post can not be down modded, trigger warning was provided so if you were offended it is your own fault. Take some responsibility for your own choices!