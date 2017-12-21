Rivian announced on Thursday that it will build a second factory in Georgia, augmenting its existing plant in Normal, Illinois and confirming reports from earlier this fall. The announcement came in Rivian's Q3 shareholder letter, with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state representatives also discussing the plans outside Georgia's State Capitol in Atlanta.

Construction on the new factory will commence in summer 2022 in the Morgan and Walton counties east of Atlanta, and the "carbon-conscious" site will span nearly 2,000 acres. Rivian says the $5 billion plant will be the largest economic development deal in the history of Georgia, and it will eventually employ more than 7,500 people. The Georgia factory will be focused on Rivian's next generation of electric vehicles, with production starting in 2024.

Rivian also announced that it's expanding production at its Illinois factory from 150,000 units a year to over 200,000, but expected annual production at the Georgia factory will be nearly double at 400,000 vehicles a year. Battery cell production will eventually be "co-located" near the Georgia plant.