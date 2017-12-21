FSF announces guidelines for board members

The Free Software Foundation have announced today that they are implementing measures to keep board members accountable to new standards for the good of the organization. This includes a board member agreement covering general responsibilities for board members, and a code of ethics.

Their announcement email states that these documents are the "first products of a six-month, consultant-led review". The content of the documents on first sight appear very reasonable, and it will be interesting what further products will follow.

It is probably fair to say that the impetus for this review arose from the controversy surrounding FSF founder Richard M. Stallman's departure and surprising return as a board member of that organization.

