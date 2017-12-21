from the revisiting-history dept.
http://www.breatharian.eu/hw/atx80/index_en.html
The ATX-80 is a microcomputer derived from the ZX-80, with an ATmega8 processor. It does not emulate code, but replaces the original computer with custom code with similar functionality in AVR assembly. It allows output of the video to a VGA monitor or to a PAL/NTSC television. BASIC programs can be stored in internal EEPROM, internal Flash or external EEPROM memory (32 memory slots) and also transferred between PC and memory. The advantages are easy construction and small size. It can be used as a small inexpensive computer for teaching basic BASIC programming. Includes 32 sample programs.
[...] The original intent of the project was to create a computer with similar features and technical limitations as the original ZX-80. That is, a fully functional BASIC interpreter with only 1 KB of RAM and as close to 4 KB of ROM as possible. The project was also conceived as a study of the original ZX-80 BIOS ROM. It must be admitted that the original ZX-80 BIOS was an admirable creation. In addition to being very innovative, it was created with a high optimization of code size, and although this required a considerable amount of clarity in the flow of data between functions, the author maintained an overview of the code with minimal errors. I have tried to keep the functionality of the original code as accurate as possible and commented my code in detail, which can be a useful addition to explain the BIOS functionality. The ZX-80 BIOS is a very useful and informative study material and, despite its age, deserves more attention as an admirable work.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday December 18, @03:32PM
Its small size? Have they seen an actual zx80/81? They are already very small. Don't see much of a difference between this and the original or one of the already existing zx clones such as the Minstrel, which does appear to be closer to the real thing except on a new pcb). Keyboard appears to be as horrid as ever. There are already a multitude of options of other video output be it vga or scart or hdmi or whatever.
Also the real clones dont have similar features, they have the same features.
https://www.thefuturewas8bit.com/shop/tynemouth-products/minstrel4th.html [thefuturewas8bit.com]
https://www.budgetronics.eu/en/building-kits/zxdeluxe-zx81-clone-computer-building-kit-with-sd-drive/a-25781-20 [budgetronics.eu]
https://www.qsl.net/yt2fsg/zx81/zx81_clone.html [qsl.net]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Saturday December 18, @03:55PM
I started out on a ZX81, which was the follow on from the ZX80, which had 8k ROM. The main difference was that the ZX81 could generate a picture on the TV while executing BASIC code and it had floating-point (40-bit). I learned BASIC, FORTH and Z80 assembly language on my ZX81. It gave me a life-long interest in computing and helped me understand Maths better when I was a child. It was intriguing at the age of 9 that functions such as SIN, COS and TAN produced such aesthetically pleasing curves, and it was awesome that this very small and very slow computer could do calculations many thousands of times faster than I could in my own head.
I had a book (forget the name) which contained an annotated disassembly of the ZX81 ROM, including an explanation of how all the floating-point code worked. It was a bit over my head at that age, but it sparked an interest.
I still have my ZX81. I also have an AMD Ryzen system with 32GB of RAM. That's 32 * 1024 * 1024 times the size of the ZX81. In terms of speed, the Ryzen is probably five to six orders of magnitude faster. Taking into account the GTX1650 graphics card, you can probably add another two orders of magnitude to that as well.
