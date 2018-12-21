from the but-you-need-connections-made-of-unobtanium dept.
If you thought a $2,500 audiophile-focused ethernet switch was strange, then you'll also be amused with this NVMe SSD designed specifically for audiophiles. Last known to be in the sampling phase, the new device was posted to the Audiophilestyle forums. Supposedly, the drive can increase audio quality and give you real 3D sound along with an experience that only comes from vinyl recordings, but don't look for this drive on our list of Best SSDs any time soon — its impact on audio quality is questionable, to say the least.
The developer claims to have designed and built the device from the ground up in close collaboration with an unnamed SSD controller manufacturer. The pictured device has a Realtek SSD controller, which is a company better known for its sound processors, though it began making SSD controllers a few years ago.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by driverless on Sunday December 19, @11:32AM (2 children)
You can invent absolutely any claim you like and people will fall for it. Every now and then I go to some high-end audio site and look at some of the products and they're either a bog-standard $20 BOM piece of tech dressed up in some fancy way or complete science fiction movie-prop bling with no identifiable means of functioning as anything other than a very elaborate piece of wire or something similar.
I mean look at this thing for example [positive-feedback.com]. WTF is that supposed to do? There's two tiny toroidal transformers and some capacitors, maybe a bridge rectifier, so possibly a linear power supply to run the lighting, and then a high-school-physics project of no identifiable function taking up most of the rest of the space. Whatever it is, you're supposed to wire it up to your equipment with what look like about 28AWG wires, which I'm sure will provide a perfect low-impedance path to whatever this thing is.
And it's all yours for under ten grand!
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday December 19, @12:01PM (1 child)
Followup: Here's a video of this thing being demonstrated [youtube.com].
It's really weird watching it, it's like listening to someone having a psychotic episode describing in meticulous detail the alternate reality that they're in. I'd love to be able to take them aside and ask "look, joking aside, are you actually serious about this stuff or are you just doing it for shits and giggles, and because it beats digging ditches or driving a bus?".
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday December 19, @12:12PM
Products like that are doing society a great service. There are people with far too much money, and they need help. I wish I could figure out how to help them too.
Regarding the review, an old saying: "If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with bullsh_t".