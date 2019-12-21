With the first update of youtube-dl since June of this year, the December 17th release has a nice changelog, but also the Core Developer, Sergey M., AKA dstftw, steps down[1]. What will this mean for future releases, or is the project now dead?

Some have moved on to a fork of youtube-dl, known simply as, "yt-dlp."

Speculation: Considering the amount of controversial news the youtube-dl project has received in the past year or so, could someone with enough power/influence have "convinced" the developer to walk away?

[1] The correct message was that he marked himself as, "inactive", but IMO this may as well be called "stepping down." [Ed's Note: ... or his wife is having a baby, or he is going on holiday, or he is having an operation for a medical problem, or... ]