With the first update of youtube-dl since June of this year, the December 17th release has a nice changelog, but also the Core Developer, Sergey M., AKA dstftw, steps down[1]. What will this mean for future releases, or is the project now dead?
Some have moved on to a fork of youtube-dl, known simply as, "yt-dlp."
Speculation: Considering the amount of controversial news the youtube-dl project has received in the past year or so, could someone with enough power/influence have "convinced" the developer to walk away?
[1] The correct message was that he marked himself as, "inactive", but IMO this may as well be called "stepping down." [Ed's Note: ... or his wife is having a baby, or he is going on holiday, or he is having an operation for a medical problem, or... ]
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday December 19, @03:47PM
One link to the project's homapge, fine. Two links to Github. Meh, boring, but fine. Then a hint on controversy surrounding a piece of software I use often that I'm not aware of, that naturally piques my interests, and no link?
Why, thanks for nothing submitter...
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday December 19, @04:07PM
This project is so important it needs to become fragmented. I mean seriously, everyone capable enough should clone and fork it.
In past year, YouTube brutal policy pushing specific political agendas caused fragmentation of the "market", as a reaction dozens of new video portals emerged. And youtube-dl is not just about YouTube, it serves well for downloading from many other portals. But in future many more people will be needed to attend all the necessary fragmentation, to keep technology overpass superior to politics control.
The whole scene is changing, dstftw is not the only person going underground. Assange's fate is a reminder to everyone the threats are real.
And a reminder: use GNU MediaGoblin to build your own video site. Start with just a server for your family.
