About 17,000 Java packages in the Maven Central repository, the most significant collection of Java packages available to developers, are vulnerable to Log4j — and it will likely take "years" for it to be fixed across the ecosystem, according to Google security.

Following the CVE update that just Log4j-core was affected, eliminating vulnerable instances of the Log4j-api, Google Security determined that as of Dec. 19, more than 17,000 packages in Maven Central were vulnerable, about 4 percent of the entire repository. Of those, just 25 percent of the packages had updated versions available, Google added.

For comparison, the Google researchers explained in a Tuesday blog post that the average bug affects between 2 percent and less than .01 percent of such packages.

Sonatype, the organization which maintains Maven Central, has a dashboard that's updated several times a day with the latest on Log4j and reported that since Dec. 10, more than 40 percent of the packages being downloaded were still vulnerable, totaling nearly 5 million downloads.

[...] "The majority of affected artifacts come from indirect dependencies (that is, the dependencies of one's own dependencies), meaning Log4j is not explicitly defined as a dependency of the artifact, but gets pulled in as a transitive dependency," the Google team said.

Making these unpatched Log4j versions even sneakier to track down is "how far down the software supply chain it's typically deployed," the analysts added.