Java Code Repository Riddled with Hidden Log4j Bugs; Here's Where to Look:
About 17,000 Java packages in the Maven Central repository, the most significant collection of Java packages available to developers, are vulnerable to Log4j — and it will likely take "years" for it to be fixed across the ecosystem, according to Google security.
Following the CVE update that just Log4j-core was affected, eliminating vulnerable instances of the Log4j-api, Google Security determined that as of Dec. 19, more than 17,000 packages in Maven Central were vulnerable, about 4 percent of the entire repository. Of those, just 25 percent of the packages had updated versions available, Google added.
For comparison, the Google researchers explained in a Tuesday blog post that the average bug affects between 2 percent and less than .01 percent of such packages.
Sonatype, the organization which maintains Maven Central, has a dashboard that's updated several times a day with the latest on Log4j and reported that since Dec. 10, more than 40 percent of the packages being downloaded were still vulnerable, totaling nearly 5 million downloads.
[...] "The majority of affected artifacts come from indirect dependencies (that is, the dependencies of one's own dependencies), meaning Log4j is not explicitly defined as a dependency of the artifact, but gets pulled in as a transitive dependency," the Google team said.
Making these unpatched Log4j versions even sneakier to track down is "how far down the software supply chain it's typically deployed," the analysts added.
"For greater than 80 percent of the packages, the vulnerability is more than one level deep, with a majority affected five levels down (and some as many as nine levels down)," the report warned. "These packages will require fixes throughout all parts of the tree, starting from the deepest dependencies first."
[...] "Propagating a fix often requires explicit action by the maintainers to update the dependency requirements to a patched version," the Google researchers said. "This practice is in contrast to other ecosystems, such as npm, where it's common for developers to specify open ranges for dependency requirements."
[...] To help out, Google has pulled together a list of the 500 most-used and impacted Java code packages.
"We looked at all publicly disclosed critical advisories affecting Maven packages to get a sense of how quickly other vulnerabilities have been fully addressed," the team said. "Less than half (48 percent) of the artifacts affected by a vulnerability have been fixed, so we might be in for a long wait, likely years."
'The Internet is on Fire'
The problem lies in Log4j, a ubiquitous, open source Apache logging framework that developers use to keep a record of activity within an application. Security responders are scrambling to patch the bug, which can be easily exploited to take control of vulnerable systems remotely. At the same time, hackers are actively scanning the internet for affected systems. Some have already developed tools that automatically attempt to exploit the bug, as well as worms that can spread independently from one vulnerable system to another under the right conditions.
Log4j is a Java library, and while the programming language is less popular with consumers these days, it's still in very broad use in enterprise systems and web apps. Researchers told WIRED on Friday that they expect many mainstream services will be affected.
For example, Microsoft-owned Minecraft on Friday posted detailed instructions for how players of the game's Java version should patch their systems. "This exploit affects many services—including Minecraft Java Edition," the post reads. "This vulnerability poses a potential risk of your computer being compromised." Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince tweeted Friday that the issue was "so bad" that the internet infrastructure company would try to roll out a least some protection even for customers on its free tier of service.
All an attacker has to do to exploit the flaw is strategically send a malicious code string that eventually gets logged by Log4j version 2.0 or higher. The exploit lets an attacker load arbitrary Java code on a server, allowing them to take control.
"It's a design failure of catastrophic proportions," says Free Wortley, CEO of the open source data security platform LunaSec. Researchers at the company published a warning and initial assessment of the Log4j vulnerability on Thursday.
The Log4j security flaw could impact the entire internet. Here's what you should know:
A critical flaw in widely used software has cybersecurity experts raising alarms and big companies racing to fix the issue.
[...] Jen Easterly, head of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), called it "one of the most serious flaws" seen in her career. In a statement on Saturday, Easterly said "a growing set" of hackers are activelyattempting to exploit the vulnerability.
[...] "It will take years to address this while attackers will be looking... on a daily basis [to exploit it]," said David Kennedy, CEO of cybersecurity firm TrustedSec. "This is a ticking time bomb for companies."
[...] "It's ubiquitous. Even if you're a developer who doesn't use Log4j directly, you might still be running the vulnerable code because one of the open source libraries you use depends on Log4j," Chris Eng, chief research officer at cybersecurity firm Veracode, told CNN Business. "This is the nature of software: It's turtles all the way down."
[...] It could [be] present in popular apps and websites, and hundreds of millions of devices around the world that access these services could be exposed to the vulnerability.
Java Code Repository Riddled with Hidden Log4j Bugs; Here's Where to Look
*scrolls on in disinterest*
What's the Flemish for pwned? [theregister.com]
Right now I so wish that I could sit across the desk of my manager from 18 years ago. "I should learn Java, you say?" Same manager who asked me to write "my magic" (Perl to quote: "verify the Java data structures we are producing..." I'm having a genuine BOFH moment right now. But that manager is long retired by now and the company swallowed by a bigger fish.
If you don't know what you're building maybe you should. On the other hand, the build system should make it *very* clear what exactly gets added to the build.