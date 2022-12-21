Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Raspberry Pi Headed to the International Space Station

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 22, @07:18AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the where-no-pi-has-gone-before dept.
Science

Booga1 writes:

Raspberry Pi computers are speeding to the International Space Station.

This morning, our two new Astro Pi units launched into space. Actual, real-life space. The new Astro Pi units each consist of a Raspberry Pi computer with a Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera and a host of sensors, all housed inside a special space-ready case that makes the hardware suitable for the International Space Station (ISS).

Today's launch is the culmination of a huge piece of work we've done for the European Space Agency to get the new Astro Pi units ready to become part of the European Astro Pi Challenge.

After lift-off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the new Astro Pi units are currently travelling on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon 2 spacecraft, the module atop the rocket. You can watch the launch again here.

The article has plenty of photos and links to more information about the projects planned for the pocket-sized computers.

Original Submission


«  Antibiotics Can be First-Line Therapy for Uncomplicated Appendicitis Cases
Raspberry Pi Headed to the International Space Station | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.