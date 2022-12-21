from the where-no-pi-has-gone-before dept.
Raspberry Pi computers are speeding to the International Space Station.
This morning, our two new Astro Pi units launched into space. Actual, real-life space. The new Astro Pi units each consist of a Raspberry Pi computer with a Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera and a host of sensors, all housed inside a special space-ready case that makes the hardware suitable for the International Space Station (ISS).
Today's launch is the culmination of a huge piece of work we've done for the European Space Agency to get the new Astro Pi units ready to become part of the European Astro Pi Challenge.
After lift-off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the new Astro Pi units are currently travelling on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon 2 spacecraft, the module atop the rocket. You can watch the launch again here.
The article has plenty of photos and links to more information about the projects planned for the pocket-sized computers.