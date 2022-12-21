from the premise-that-it's-okay-if-we-don't-get-caught dept.
Half of top cancer studies fail high-profile reproducibility effort
A US$2-million, 8-year attempt to replicate influential preclinical cancer research papers has released its final — and disquieting — results. Fewer than half of the experiments assessed stood up to scrutiny, reports the Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology (RPCB) team in eLife. The project — one of the most robust reproducibility studies performed so far — documented how hurdles including vague research protocols and uncooperative authors delayed the initiative by five years and halved its scope.
"These results aren't surprising. And, simultaneously, they're shocking," says Brian Nosek, an RPCB investigator and executive director of the Center for Open Science in Charlottesville, Virginia. Although initially planning to repeat 193 experiments from 53 papers, the team ran just 50 experiments from 23 papers.
The low replication rate is "frankly, outrageous", says Glenn Begley, an oncologist and co-founder of Parthenon Therapeutics in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who was not involved in the study. But it isn't unexpected, he agrees. In 2012, while at the biotech firm Amgen in Thousand Oaks, California, Begley's team helped to draw attention to growing evidence of a 'reproducibility crisis', the concern that many research findings cannot be replicated. Over the previous decade, his haematology and oncology team had been able to confirm the results of only 6 of the 53 (11%) landmark papers it assessed, despite working alongside the papers' original authors.
Other analyses have reported low replication rates in drug discovery, neuroscience and psychology.
Journal Reference:
Asher Mullard. Half of top cancer studies fail high-profile reproducibility effort, (DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-03691-0)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @04:13PM
The measure used to claim a result is called statistical significance, which can occur in either positive or negative directions. I.E., A > B or B > A.
With big enough sample size, there is *always* significance in one or the other direction, even if the degree of difference has no practical importance.
If we know nothing at all about how an experiment will go, then we'd guess the outcome of a perfect experiment is positively significant 50% and negatively significant 50% of the time. I.E., the baseline expectation is 50% replication rate. It seems after something is publushed in the cancer literature, our expectation remains at baseline (50% chance a replication will be significant in the same direction).
Also, that is for the top 25% of experiments where they could get enough info to attempt a replication. The other 75% are likely less reliable than baseline. In other words, cancer researchers are generating at least one piece of misinformation for every piece of actual information. And it may be as high as a 10:1 misinfo:info ratio.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Wednesday December 22, @04:18PM
TFA refers to preclinical trials. I.e. put a bunch of cancer cells in a petri dish or mouse and then expose to drugs. See what happens.
This should be reproducible and there is no excuse, really, for getting this stuff wrong.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 22, @04:35PM
It seems like there is a perverse incentive here. The fame and notoriety (and possible grants used) to conduct an experiment and publish a research paper. No verification needed.
Another perverse incentive is that it is considered more valuable to do something that results in a new paper than to replicate someone else's research and either reproduce their result or fail to do so. While not as glamorous, this is of actual value. Like Linux kernel janitors substituting rusty things as a replacement part for something which had no rust in it.
Maybe there need to be awards for replicating other research -- at least for the first couple successful replications. And maybe a bigger award to each researcher, after several other efforts fail to replicate the original. (of course this invites collusion)
