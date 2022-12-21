Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Ewa Jodlowska, the Python Software Foundation's outgoing executive director, says Python 'will go down in history' - but there is still plenty of work to be done.
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) has been the driving force behind the Python project since 2001. As well as managing the license for the open-source programming language, the non-profit organization is charged with supporting the growth of the Python community – a vast and globe-spanning network comprising upwards of 10.1 million developers, many of whom contribute to the language's ongoing development.
Yet things can take time when you're largely reliant on part-time volunteers to keep things moving forward, particularly when each contributor has their own particular interest in the language and may be trying to pull it in a certain direction accordingly.
[...] "I don't think it's an issue, it just takes a lot longer to do anything because getting community consensus around any kind of direction or change takes a long time. In Python and a lot of open-source communities, decisions don't come top-down: they come from making sure that the community is involved in the discussion."
Community has always been central to the Python programming language. Only a handful of developers work on the core programming language full-time, with much of the contributions to the language coming from an army of volunteers.
Rallying that army requires a significant amount of outreach, and a strong, collaborative community dedicated to driving the programming language forward. "Building the outreach structure and having that grow to a global community has been tremendous and probably my favourite part of the work that we did," says Jodlowska.
"If it wasn't for that outreach and taking the time to make sure that people all over the world could have the funds to actually learn Python and all that good stuff, it wouldn't be the number one language as it is today."
Jodlowska spent more than a decade at the PSF, having started as a contractor in 2011 and stepping into the role of executive director in 2019. Much of her tenure in her leadership position was spent navigating the uncertain waters of the pandemic.
[...] "I would say that one of the things that Python is going to go down in history for is not being just a language that people use as a career path, but something that people use in other careers just to support the work that they're already doing," she adds.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @06:55PM (2 children)
If you have access to a computer and can download/copy python from a usb stick or it comes with a distro, what funds do you need? And if you don't have those basics, you probably have bigger problems to worry about than learning python. Like basic shelter, food, water, health care …
Seriously, there is zero cost to learning python. Or most other programming languages nowadays.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @06:58PM (1 child)
The purpose of a foundation is to perpetuate the foundation, not solve the stated problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @07:10PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @06:56PM (3 children)
Python is just another scripting language with poorly thought out features added by amateurs (not that the base design itself was anything other than amateurish).
Python is the new Perl.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 22, @07:15PM (1 child)
I disagree.
I did not like perl because it is exactly what you describe. (And when I looked at Perl was about 1998. It may have improved significantly.) My biggest hate was side effects.
When I looked at Python, when it was new, I liked it. A scripting language. But with objects if you wanted to any any amount of OOP. Later it grew more and better features.
Python looked ideal for uses where you want a dynamic language, dynamic typing, and aren't primarily concerned about execution speed. And if you are not building a HUGE software project that will quickly become unmaintainable. Other than those concerns, Python is great for many uses, and its uptake is the proof.
The only reason it wouldn't be suitable for the software my employer builds is the maintainability and execution speed issues. The maintainability is less about the language (Java) and more about the tooling (Eclipse, IntelliJ, NetBeans, etc)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @07:26PM
Python fills a niche--the same niche Perl used to fill. I agree that overall, Python is preferable to Perl, but then what isn't.
What I find egregious are the language "enhancements" that they have made over the years that add nothing but complexity. A lot of Python programmers only know Python and think they can write all known software in Python. This leads to ridiculous "serious" features being added to a language that at its core cannot offer any type safety. So if that's the sort of language you have, why not keep it simple instead of adding language feature after feature?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @07:49PM
With the same fucked library mentality.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Wednesday December 22, @06:59PM (2 children)
Which python?
The different versions are not even compatible.
And here is some extra whitespace,
just to fuck with the
python fans.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 22, @07:06PM (1 child)
You need to wrestle with some package tree dependency chains while you're in there, otherwise you haven't really Pythoned yet.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @07:09PM
No way, man! I deploy every single Python app as its own docker container to avoid that mess! Oh, you meant while DEVELOPING the code? ... I got nuthin.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday December 22, @07:03PM (2 children)
If you're in AI/ML land, my condolences, all the tools are already tightly in Python's grasp.
I have heard good things about Rust, as a language - not as a practical way to get things done (with access to deeply functional APIs and toolchains) yet.
Main good thing I heard about Rust is: 12x faster than Python.
I gave up hybrid programming when I left BASIC + Assembly - I'd rather not go back with Python + C/C++.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 22, @07:11PM
Any language is 12 times faster than Python.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday December 22, @07:21PM
I've read quite a bit about it, including much of its own documentation . . . what about Julia?
Slow compilation of complex programs. But universally reportedly great execution speed of native executables.
Very high level in how you can express all sorts of abstractions.
If you want an interactive browser based notebook style interface, there is: Jupyter supports over 40 programming languages, including Python, R, Julia, and Scala.
Nim looks quite fun, but obscure. There are a few lisps (not Clojure) that are neato but also obscure.
