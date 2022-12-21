from the Yes-we-have-no-(sick)-bananas dept.
New grafting technique could combat the disease threatening Cavendish bananas:
Scientists have found a novel way to combine two species of grass-like plant including banana, rice and wheat, using embryonic tissue from their seeds. The technique allows beneficial characteristics, such as disease resistance or stress tolerance, to be added to the plants.
Grafting is the technique of joining the shoot of one plant with the root of another, so they continue to grow together as one. Until now it was thought impossible to graft grass-like plants in the group known as monocotyledons because they lack a specific tissue type, called the vascular cambium, in their stem.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge have discovered that root and shoot tissues taken from the seeds of monocotyledonous grasses—representing their earliest embryonic stages—fuse efficiently. Their results are published today in the journal Nature.
An estimated 60,000 plants are monocotyledons; many are crops that are cultivated at enormous scale, for example rice, wheat and barley.
The finding has implications for the control of serious soil-borne pathogens including Panama Disease, or 'Tropical Race 4', which has been destroying banana plantations for over 30 years. A recent acceleration in the spread of this disease has prompted fears of global banana shortages.
"We've achieved something that everyone said was impossible. Grafting embryonic tissue holds real potential across a range of grass-like species. We found that even distantly related species, separated by deep evolutionary time, are graft compatible," said Professor Julian Hibberd in the University of Cambridge's Department of Plant Sciences, senior author of the report.
The technique allows monocotyledons of the same species, and of two different species, to be grafted effectively. Grafting genetically different root and shoot tissues can result in a plant with new traits—ranging from dwarf shoots, to pest and disease resistance.
The scientists found that the technique was effective in a range of monocotyledonous crop plants including pineapple, banana, onion, tequila agave and date palm. This was confirmed through various tests, including the injection of fluorescent dye into the plant roots—from where it was seen to move up the plant and across the graft junction.
Journal Reference:
Gregory Reeves, Anoop Tripathi, Pallavi Singh, et al. Monocotyledonous plants graft at the embryonic root–shoot interface, Nature (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-021-04247-y)