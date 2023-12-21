from the Bingo-was-almost-it's-name-o dept.
Steve Ballmer's "parting gift" as Microsoft CEO: Trying to name Cortana "Bingo":
Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant is clearly winding down—the feature is still available in the desktop versions of Windows, but it's no longer included in a default install of Windows 11, and the mobile app was discontinued back in March.
But the future once looked bright for the chipper virtual assistant, according to former Microsoft Product Manager Sandeep Paruchuri [...]
The Cortana feature was only officially called "Cortana" after the codename leaked during development—another early suggestion was "Alyx," and then-CEO Steve Ballmer tried to name it "Bingo" as a "parting gift" before handing the reins to current CEO Satya Nadella. (Ballmer had "poor product taste," says Paruchuri, in what we in the tech biz call "an understatement.") Cortana's developers were inspired by Siri but wanted their voice assistant to be more proactive, making suggestions based on context and user data rather than merely responding to direct input. The team also wanted Cortana to have more of a personality than Siri or Google Now, which was helped along by Cortana's Halo voice actor, Jen Taylor.
Paruchuri ultimately blames a loss of focus and "dilution" for Cortana's decline.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday December 23, @11:28AM (1 child)
Just be glad Cortana wasn't christened Avinash or Lakshman.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 23, @11:47AM
To be fair, what nationality is Siri?
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday December 23, @12:01PM (1 child)
They could have named the new virtual assistant "Bob", but no ...
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday December 23, @12:22PM
How about Clippy? They already had that name and it even came with some snazzy graphics and animations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 23, @12:35PM (1 child)
Cortana has too many syllables to be a convenient command prefix. 2 syllables, like bingo or siri, is OK, but one would be better. Just call it "Windows Hey". Hey, print those reports! Hey, check my spelling! Hey, you're fired! Perfectly intuitive for executives and managerial types.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 23, @12:43PM
Every modern voice assistant platform lets you change the wake word anyway, such as "Computer" or "Hey Slave".
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Thursday December 23, @12:41PM
"Paruchuri ultimately blames a loss of focus and "dilution" for Cortana's decline."
So it's not just a stupid product for stupid people then? Suuure. More likely the real reason was they couldn't figure out how to get money mining data from users like Apple and Amazon do.