Space Force Eyes Lower-Cost Sensors to Monitor Geostationary Orbit

posted by janrinok on Friday December 24, @03:15PM
GEOST, a small company based in Tucson, Arizona, won two U.S. Space Force contracts worth $38 million to develop an optical sensor payload that could be hosted on government or commercial satellites to scan the geostationary belt more than 22,000 miles above Earth.

The contracts awarded to the company — $6 million in November 2020 and $32 million in December 2021 — include the design and development of the sensor, ground infrastructure, technical support and integration with the host platform and launch vehicle. But the actual payload is less than $10 million, a key price point that the Space Force believes would make it possible to deploy these in large numbers, said GEOST vice president and general manager Joshua Hartman.

Hartman said the company’s payload will be ready to launch in 2023. The Space Force has not yet identified a host satellite but the whole idea behind this program is to build sensors that could go on almost any U.S. or allied government, or commercial satellite to provide space domain awareness.

The Space Force wants to proliferate these sensors across geostationary orbit, so the $10 million target price is key to make that a reality, said Hartman. 

The Space Systems Command in an Oct. 21 solicitation said the Space Force is considering buying a large number of “space domain awareness sensors to augment current and planned systems.” Multiple sensors would be needed to get “frequent revisits of significant portions of the GEO belt.”

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 24, @03:44PM (8 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 24, @03:44PM (#1207595) Homepage Journal

    The last time I looked, they don't even have any ships, craft, vehicles, or even bases or posts commissioned. And, personnel? What do they have, one Brigadeir general, a secretary, and a steward to keep the general's coffee pot fresh?

  • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @04:35PM (6 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @04:35PM (#1207603)

    I'd just like to point out that the homepage is saying new stories have 0 comments now. Something is probably not quite right.

    That is all. Merry Christmas.

    • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @04:48PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @04:48PM (#1207606)

      Having read the comments in question, I have to agree that they are probably not worth counting.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @05:39PM (4 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @05:39PM (#1207618)

      I've posted a note on the IRC chat, previous time was on 2021-12-19. That time:
                restarted the slashd process, comment counts are now a thing again.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @05:41PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @05:41PM (#1207619)

        That was supposed to be:
        mechanicjay (in angle brackets) restarted the slashd process, comment counts are now a thing again.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @06:04PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @06:04PM (#1207622)

        Thank you, kind maintainer person.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @10:46PM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @10:46PM (#1207692)

        FYI, front page comment counts are still hosed for me. Long ago TMB mentioned that there was a separate script that handled front page counts that needed bouncing from time to time.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:02PM

          by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:02PM (#1207700)

          Fixed finally. Thanks. -parent poster

  • (Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday December 24, @07:26PM (2 children)

    by fustakrakich (6150) on Friday December 24, @07:26PM (#1207638) Journal

    Then they mounted machine guns on their airplanes.

    War goes where humans go

    • (Score: 2) by Username on Friday December 24, @07:42PM

      by Username (4557) on Friday December 24, @07:42PM (#1207642)

      The way I see it is someone messed with one of their satellites, but they have no idea who.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @09:59PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @09:59PM (#1207677)

      As I remember the history, a WWI French pilot was the first to mount the machine gun so it fired through the propeller--aim the gun by aiming the airplane. Of course some of the bullets hit the wooden prop which was not good, to say the least. So, the clever Frog put some metal plates on the back side of the prop to protect it. He may have suffered from some bad ricochets?

      Later Fokker (Dutch, but working for Germany) worked out how to have the prop blades trigger the gun, so all the bullets missed the prop.

