Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Tsunamis’ Magnetic Fields are Detectable Before Sea Level Change

posted by mrpg on Saturday December 25, @12:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the sugoi-ne-minna dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Tsunamis' magnetic fields are detectable before sea level change: Magnetic field information could provide earlier disaster warning to at-risk regions, potentially saving lives:

Tsunamis generate magnetic fields as they move conductive seawater through the Earth's magnetic field. Researchers previously predicted that the tsunami's magnetic field would arrive before a change in sea level, but they lacked simultaneous measurements of magnetics and sea level that are necessary to demonstrate the phenomenon.

The new study provides real-world evidence for using tsunamis' magnetic fields to predict the height of tsunami waves using data from two real events -- a 2009 tsunami in Samoa and a 2010 tsunami in Chile -- that have both sets of necessary data. The new study was published in AGU's Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth, which focuses on the physics and chemistry of the solid Earth.

The study confirms the magnetic field generated by a tsunami arrives ahead of sea-level change and that its magnitude can be used to estimate the tsunami's wave height. How much earlier the magnetic field arrives depends on water depth, but in their results, the study authors found the early arrival time to be about one minute prior to sea level change over a 4,800-meter deep sea.

Journal Reference:
Zhiheng Lin, Hiroaki Toh, Takuto Minami. Direct Comparison of the Tsunami‐Generated Magnetic Field With Sea Level Change for the 2009 Samoa and 2010 Chile Tsunamis, Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth (DOI: 10.1029/2021JB022760)

Original Submission


«  Story Comment Counts are Not Updating ATM -- We're Working on It! [UPDATED]
Tsunamis’ Magnetic Fields are Detectable Before Sea Level Change | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:15AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:15AM (#1207717)

    Tsunami is a Japanese word. Didn't know that, did you? Haha.

    I am so smart.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:28AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:28AM (#1207720)

    The land creatures probably can't tell, but birds could, and the others could take their cue from the birds.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:37AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:37AM (#1207722)

      Just follow the ducks. Hopefully you can swim as well as a duck.

(1)