Wise old elephants keep the young calm:
The study, in collaboration with Elephants for Africa, examined the behaviour of 281 male elephants in an all-male area in Makgadikgadi Pans National Park, Botswana, over a period of three years.
The elephants were divided into four age groups, adolescents (10-15 and 16-20 years), and adults (21-25 and 26+ years).
The results found that with fewer old bull elephants around, elephants were more likely to be aggressive towards non-elephant targets such as vehicles, livestock and other species.
The adolescent elephants, in particular, were more aggressive and fearful to non-elephant targets when they were alone compared to with other males. This indicates that socially isolated adolescents may also be an increased threat to people.
[...] "Our research draws attention to what is often a rather overlooked area in animal behaviour; that of the complex relationships and connections that occur between males in non-breeding all-male societies," said lead author Connie Allen of Exeter's Centre for Research in Animal Behaviour.
"It appears the presence of more knowledgeable, older elephants in groups may play a key role in keeping the younger, less experienced males calm and lowering their perception of their current threat level, which means there's less risk of aggression towards humans and other species.
Do gray-bearded programmers similarly rein in bright-eyed junior programmers?
Journal Reference:
Connie R. B. Allen, Darren P. Croft, Lauren J. N. Brent. Reduced older male presence linked to increased rates of aggression to non-conspecific targets in male elephants, Proceedings of the Royal Society B (DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1374)
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @10:30AM (1 child)
No. The best way to drain young devs is to assign them cadres of managers with TPS reports to fill. That'll keep the whole company in a "non-breeding" state.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @02:29PM
I'd like to see more effort in your posts. As you know, we have very high standards and the position is under review. Please let us know if there's anything, anything we can help with. Good day.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday December 25, @10:32AM
s/elephants/humans/g; and see what you get [youtu.be] in that sentence.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @01:43PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @02:28PM (1 child)
Reining in isn't the right approach. That's limiting and doesn't help.
No, what "grey beards" do is guide and focus junior programmers. Helping them see the better way(s). Helping them learn good (and bad - to avoid) patterns. Helping them grow their skills, knowledge and abilities in good ways. And faster than they would on their own. And, to do so in a confident manner.
Yes, having grey beards around, and giving them the respect they deserve helps tremendously.
Merry Christmas, SoylentNews community. And a wish for a Happy New Year as well.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 25, @02:32PM
BWAAA HA HA HAAA does that actually happen anywhere?
The only interactions I see are old guys trying to hitch a ride on someone else's effort while telling them they are mentoring them. I have this visual of a little shrieking monkey on my shoulder pointing and saying "go over there, go over there, do that, try that, no do it differently, come on you're so slow..." etc.