Story Comment Counts are Not Updating ATM -- We're Working on It! [UPDATED]

posted by martyb on Friday December 24, @10:18PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the bumnles-bounce! dept.
Soylent News

[2021-12-24 23:01:40 UTC UPDATE] Yay! mechanicjay heard my plea, and responded! "slash died and left a stale pid behind. Cleaned it up, started slash, all good now." Thank-you! Thank-you! Thank-you! Original post follows.

It has been brought to my attention that the story comment counts have not been updating.

I'm seeing the same symptoms that I did on 2021-12-19 when this last happened. So, I tried to restart things armed with this new information. The system insisted on ignoring my efforts. :(

I've requested help from other, more-knowledgeable staff rather than following the time-honored tradition of not asking for help until everyone else has has a change to gum up the works!

Summary: New stories ARE going out on schedule. Further, comment AND moderations ARE being accepted (and tallied) as expected. In short, it seems that everything *else* is working as expected (whew!). I apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while things get sorted out. --martyb/Bytram

P.S. I can assure you that eggnog had no part in the current situation!


(1)

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 24, @10:45PM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 24, @10:45PM (#1207690) Homepage Journal

    The system insisted on ignoring my efforts. :(

    --
    The only reason for not believing in it (Marxism) is that it doesn't work. - Thomas Sowell

  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Friday December 24, @10:49PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Friday December 24, @10:49PM (#1207695) Homepage Journal

    You could always leave it until after Christmas. I'm sure no-one will really mind if you guys take a very well-earned break. A few ACs will bitch about it, but that sort of seems to be their raison d'être so don't worry about that.

    Anyway thanks for keeping this awesome site held together.

    --
    Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @10:52PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @10:52PM (#1207696)

    when the buzzards start circling

    Do they fly counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere?

    • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:26PM (#1207705)

      No, they fly widdershins.

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Hartree on Friday December 24, @10:57PM (1 child)

    by Hartree (195) on Friday December 24, @10:57PM (#1207698)

    Wow. When I looked the comments were so few that I (just for a moment) thought "Maybe Soylentils actually have enough of a life to be doing something else in the run up to a holiday."

    My worldview was saved by A: martyb's post, and B: that since I was on Soylent, at least one Soylentil was still so hopeless as to be here.

    ;)

    (Thanks to the staff for their efforts!)

    • (Score: 3, Funny) by jelizondo on Friday December 24, @11:11PM

      by jelizondo (653) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 24, @11:11PM (#1207703) Journal

      You're not alone!

      My mom passed away some years ago and at any rate her home did not have a basement, but here I am.

      Now, what is this "life" you refer to?

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Friday December 24, @11:00PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Friday December 24, @11:00PM (#1207699) Homepage Journal

    'Twas the nocturnal segment of the diurnal period preceding the annual yuletide celebration, and throughout our place of residence, kinetic activity was not in evidence among possessors of this potential, including that species of domestic rodent knows as Mus musculus.

    Hosiery was meticulously suspended from the forward edge of the wood burning caloric apparatus, persuant to our anticipatory pleasure regarding an imminent visitation from an eccentric philanthropist among whose folkloric appellations is the honorific title of St. Nicholas.

    The prepubescent siblings, comfortably ensconced in their respective accommodations of repose, were experiencing subconscious visual hallucinations of variegated fruit confections moving rhythmically through their cerebrums.

    My conjugal partner and I, attired in our nocturnal head coverings, were about to take slumbrous advantage of the hibernal darkness when upon the avenaceous exterior portion of the grounds there ascended such a cacophony of dissonance that I felt compelled to arise with alacrity from my place of repose for the purpose of ascertaining the precise source thereof. Hastening to the casement, I forthwith opened the barriers sealing this fenestration, noting thereupon that the lunar brilliance without, reflected as it was on the surface of a recent crystalline precipitation, might be said to rival that of the solar meridian itself -- thus permitting my incredulous optical sensory organs to behold a miniature airborne runnered conveyance drawn by eight diminutive specimens of the genus Rangifer, piloted by a minuscule aged chauffer so ebullient and nimble that it became instantly apparent to me that he was indeed our anticipated caller. With his ungulate motive power travelling at what may possibly have been more vertiginous velocity that patriotic alar predators, he vociferated loudly, expelled breath musically through contracted labia, and addressed of the octet by his or her respective cognomen - "Now Dasher, now Dancer..." et al. - quiding them to the uppermost exterior level of our abode, through which structure I could readily distinguish the concatenations of each of the 32 cloven pedal extremities.

    As I retracted my cranium from its erstwhile location, and was performing a 180-degree pivot, our distinguished visitant achieved - with utmost celerity and via a downward leap - entry by way of the smoke passage.

    He was clad entirely in animal pelts soiled by the ebony residue from the oxidations of carboniferous fuels which had accumulated on the walls thereof. His resemblance to a street vendor I attributed largely to the plethora of assorted playthings which he bore dorsally in a commodious cloth receptacle.

    His orbs were scintillant with reflected luminosity, while his submaxillary dermal indentations gave every evidence of engaging amiability. The capillaries of his malar regions and nasal appurtenance were engorged with blood which suffused the subcutaneous layers, the former approximating the coloration of Albion's floral emblem, the latter that of the Prunus avium, or sweet cherry.

    His amusing sub- and supralabials resembled nothing so much as a common loop knot, and their ambient hirsute facial adornment appeared like small, tabular and columnar crystals of frozen water. Clenched firmly between his incisors was a smoking piece whose grey fumes, forming a tenuous ellipse about his occiput, were suggestive of a decorative seasonal circlet of holly. His visage was wider than it was high, and when he waxed audibly mirthful, his corpulent abdominal region undulated in the manner of impectinated fruit syrup in a hemispherical container.

    He was, in short, neither more nor less than an obese, jocund, multigenarian gnome, the optical perception of whom rendered me visibly frolicsome despite every effort to refrain from so being. By rapidly lowering and then raising one eyelid and rotating his head slightly to one side, he indicated that trepidation on my part was groundless. Without utterance and with dispatch, he commenced filling the aforementioned appended hosiery with various of the aforementioned articles of merchandise extracted from his aforementioned previously dorsally transported cloth receptacle. Upon completion of this task, he executed an abrupt about-face, placed a single manual digit in lateral juxtaposition to his olfactory organ, inclined his cranium forward in a gesture of leave-taking, and forthwith affected his egress by renegotiating (in reverse) the smoke passage.

    He then propelled himself in a short vector onto his conveyance, directed a musical expulsion of air through his contracted oral sphincter to the antlered quadrupeds of burden, and proceeded to soar aloft in a movement hitherto observable chiefly among the seed-bearing portions of a common weed. But I overheard his parting exclamation, audible immediately prior to his vehiculation beyond the limits of visibility: "Ecstatic yuletide to the plenary constituency, and to that selfsame assemblage, my sincerest wishes for a salubriously beneficial and gratifyingly pleasurable period between sunset and dawn.

    https://www.physicsforums.com/threads/twas-the-nocturnal-segment-of-the-diurnal-period-preceding-the-annual-yuletide.203613/ [physicsforums.com]

    --
    Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...

  • (Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:47PM (#1207706)

    AND FUCK YOUR WIFE FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • (Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday December 25, @12:12AM (1 child)

    by RS3 (6367) on Saturday December 25, @12:12AM (#1207709)

    The poll discussion section has many comments which have no moderation input available: https://soylentnews.org/pollBooth.pl?qid=152&aid=-1 [soylentnews.org]

    Trolls, your moment is now!

    • (Score: 2) by martyb on Saturday December 25, @01:26AM

      by martyb (76) Subscriber Badge on Saturday December 25, @01:26AM (#1207719) Journal

      The poll discussion section has many comments which have no moderation input available: https://soylentnews.org/pollBooth.pl?qid=152&aid=-1 [soylentnews.org]

      I could be mistaken, but please take a closed look... are those old comments? Like a month or more?

      (We had an issue in the past with someone up-modding their old comments (using another account) to boost their karma. We quickly installed a time limit for moderation.)

      --
      Wit is intellect, dancing.
