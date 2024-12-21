from the bumnles-bounce! dept.
[2021-12-24 23:01:40 UTC UPDATE] Yay! mechanicjay heard my plea, and responded! "slash died and left a stale pid behind. Cleaned it up, started slash, all good now." Thank-you! Thank-you! Thank-you! Original post follows.
It has been brought to my attention that the story comment counts have not been updating.
I'm seeing the same symptoms that I did on 2021-12-19 when this last happened. So, I tried to restart things armed with this new information. The system insisted on ignoring my efforts. :(
I've requested help from other, more-knowledgeable staff rather than following the time-honored tradition of not asking for help until everyone else has has a change to gum up the works!
Summary: New stories ARE going out on schedule. Further, comment AND moderations ARE being accepted (and tallied) as expected. In short, it seems that everything *else* is working as expected (whew!). I apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while things get sorted out. --martyb/Bytram
P.S. I can assure you that eggnog had no part in the current situation!
(Score: 4, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 24, @10:45PM
The only reason for not believing in it (Marxism) is that it doesn't work. - Thomas Sowell
(Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Friday December 24, @10:49PM
You could always leave it until after Christmas. I'm sure no-one will really mind if you guys take a very well-earned break. A few ACs will bitch about it, but that sort of seems to be their raison d'être so don't worry about that.
Anyway thanks for keeping this awesome site held together.
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @10:52PM (1 child)
when the buzzards start circling
Do they fly counterclockwise in the northern hemisphere?
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:26PM
No, they fly widdershins.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Hartree on Friday December 24, @10:57PM (1 child)
Wow. When I looked the comments were so few that I (just for a moment) thought "Maybe Soylentils actually have enough of a life to be doing something else in the run up to a holiday."
My worldview was saved by A: martyb's post, and B: that since I was on Soylent, at least one Soylentil was still so hopeless as to be here.
;)
(Thanks to the staff for their efforts!)
(Score: 3, Funny) by jelizondo on Friday December 24, @11:11PM
You're not alone!
My mom passed away some years ago and at any rate her home did not have a basement, but here I am.
Now, what is this "life" you refer to?
(Score: 3, Funny) by acid andy on Friday December 24, @11:00PM
https://www.physicsforums.com/threads/twas-the-nocturnal-segment-of-the-diurnal-period-preceding-the-annual-yuletide.203613/ [physicsforums.com]
Where did that thought come from? And that one? What about this one? Woah, man...
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 24, @11:47PM
AND FUCK YOUR WIFE FUCK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday December 25, @12:12AM (1 child)
The poll discussion section has many comments which have no moderation input available: https://soylentnews.org/pollBooth.pl?qid=152&aid=-1 [soylentnews.org]
Trolls, your moment is now!
(Score: 2) by martyb on Saturday December 25, @01:26AM
I could be mistaken, but please take a closed look... are those old comments? Like a month or more?
(We had an issue in the past with someone up-modding their old comments (using another account) to boost their karma. We quickly installed a time limit for moderation.)
Wit is intellect, dancing.