[2021-12-24 23:01:40 UTC UPDATE] Yay! heard my plea, and responded! "slash died and left a stale pid behind. Cleaned it up, started slash, all good now." Thank-you! Thank-you! Thank-you! Original post follows.

It has been brought to my attention that the story comment counts have not been updating.

I'm seeing the same symptoms that I did on 2021-12-19 when this last happened. So, I tried to restart things armed with this new information. The system insisted on ignoring my efforts. :(

I've requested help from other, more-knowledgeable staff rather than following the time-honored tradition of not asking for help until everyone else has has a change to gum up the works!

Summary: New stories ARE going out on schedule. Further, comment AND moderations ARE being accepted (and tallied) as expected. In short, it seems that everything *else* is working as expected (whew!). I apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience while things get sorted out. --martyb/Bytram

P.S. I can assure you that eggnog had no part in the current situation!